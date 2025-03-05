PHOTOS: Tampa Bay celebrates the 2025 WONDER Awards

Veronica Foxx performs at the WONDER Awards Feb. 28. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Tampa Bay turned out to celebrate the diversity, excellence and resilience of its LGBTQ+ community with Watermark Out News’ 2025 WONDER Awards celebration at Cocktail Feb. 28.

Attendees enjoyed food provided by Cocktail and entertainment from fellow WONDER Award winners like emcee Veronica Foxx, DJ Mike Sklarz, Mr. Gripp, Robert Rigsby and Jobsite Theater’s Colleen Cherry. Additional speakers included the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence who provided a blessing and Equality Florida’s Alex Quinto.

View the evening’s step-and-repeat photos here and additional photos of Tampa Bay celebrating below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent.