Orlando’s Gala of Ghouls to expand events after successful 2024

(Photo courtesy Violet Maldonado)

ORLANDO | Gala of Ghouls came from the mind of Violet Maldonado, a 27-year-old transgender woman in Orlando, and her team of queer creators with the vision of carving a space for trans entertainment and alternative artistry.

Since their first event in October 2023, Gala has expanded to attract an average of 200-250 attendees and looks towards a year full of monthly programming for 2025.

Maldonado says she now sees more of the need for spaces like Gala than ever in Orlando.

“Alternative artistry has had a very big home here, and I’ve seen some of that fade away with the drag bans and the general climate not allowing for really cool entertainers to be sustained in the city. Gala of Ghouls is invested in keeping that alive,” Maldonado says.

With the closures of several LGBTQ+ bars in the past decade, including Parliament House and Stonewall Bar, Maldonado says there is a lack of places for the community to thrive.

Maldonado says the namesake, Gala of Ghouls, is a nod to the talent that inspired the event.

“The name ‘ghouls’ continues the legacy of the iconic monsters in the Orlando scene,” Maldonado says. “I used to attend a show hosted by Orlando legends Opulence and Victoria Elizabeth Black called Creature Feature. It was the first place I encountered alternative drag and experienced the merging of horror and queer artistry. It changed my life and inspired me to do what I do now.”

From slasher movie-themed drag to a Halloween pride party and a zombie disco, Gala of Ghouls had a year of successful events in 2024, now they’re looking to expand from night events to daytime events with a Studio Ghibli-themed market. Miyazaki Fest, inspired by Hayao Miyazaki’s animation, will take place at The Veranda, located at 707 E. Washington St. in Orlando, March 30. Doors open at 3 p.m. with shows at 5 and 7 p.m.

“We’re bringing you our dark twist on your beloved Ghibli characters featuring some incredible local queer talent,” Maldonado says.

Also on the horizon for the Gala of Ghouls team is the release of their theme song featuring Alienobserver on streaming services and a photoshoot giveaway with Dollographer and Gala of Ghouls team member Zoe Lowe from Afterlife Studios, who just opened a location in Orlando’s Mills50 District.

“I always joke about how Gala was an excuse to get all my favorite queer people in a room, it’s like throwing a really big birthday party just because it gave me a reason to see people that inspire me and people that I love a lot,” Maldonado says.

Maldonado adds that part of her fuel to kickstart Gala of Ghouls came from a time of hardship in her life after losing her job.

“That’s why my drag name is Kissa Death because I’m very acquainted with the death of things around me but also I’m able to take that as my edge and my strength and show people that no matter what we can create the future we want,” Maldonado says. “I think Gala is very much like in alignment with that and really like taking some of that punk energy and alternative energy.”

Maldonado says her whole team channels the same energy into their events and performances.

“It’s about choosing to be together, and be the embodiment of everything people say is not possible, everything that gets used against us, and saying this is who we are, we’re not going anywhere, and we deserve to take up space,” Maldonado says.