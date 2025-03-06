PHOTOS: Epcot kicks off its 2025 Flower & Garden Festival

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO | Epcot kicked off its International Flower & Garden Festival 2025, showcasing dozens of one-of-a-kind topiaries of beloved Disney characters as well as hundreds of plants and flowers in a colors, shapes and sizes.

The festival, which runs through June 2, also features 20 Outdoor Kitchens serving delicious eats and treats from around the world including Florida’s own Strawberry Shortcakes, seafood bake, chicken and waffles, orange blossom-saffron cake, toasted pretzel bread, citrus-baked brie, spicy chicken gumbo, banana fosters bread pudding and many, many more.

Highlighted at this year’s festival is Epcot’s plant-based Garden Graze menu, which includes grilled street corn on the cob, coconut-chocolate flancocho, Jamaican beef patty, farmhouse meatballs and more. If you purchase five of these items during the festival and get them stamped in your festival passport, you’ll get an extra festival treat.

Another popular attraction at the festival, is the Garden Rocks Series, featuring concerts from some of your favorite musical acts. Scheduled for this year’s concert series are Air Supply, Rick Springfield, Sugar Ray, Jo Dee Messina, Taylor Dayne, Plain White T’s, The Pointer Sisters and many more.

Check out Watermark Out News’ photos from the festival’s opening day below, and for more information on Epcot’s International Flower & Garden Festival 2025, go here.

Photos by Jeremy Williams.