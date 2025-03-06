Readers recognize their favorites in the Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards

Here at Watermark we have decided it is time for us to be more visible, to come out of the closet so to speak. We cover the news in a state that is ground zero for anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and we want everyone to know that we are here to inform and support our community.
It’s why we now operate under the name Watermark Out News. Same trusted news source, more visibly out.
We have also rebranded our best of WAVE awards, now the WONDER Awards or Watermark Out News: Diversity, Excellence and Resilience Awards.
The WONDER Awards, just as the WAVES before, recognize the best in Central Florida and Tampa Bay’s LGBTQ+ community in the areas of activism, service, entertainment and more.
The process is the same as it was before. In each category, we asked you, our readers, to nominate who best represents the values of the LGBTQ+ community in your area.
After we got your Top 5 responses, we then asked you to tell us your favorites among those top nominees.
Now, we present to you the Top 3 from Central Florida and Tampa Bay in each category, as voted on by you, our loyal readers.
Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and made it into this year’s Top 3. Thank you for being a vital part of what makes our community — and sharing your stories at Watermark Out News — so WONDERful.
Central Florida Top 3
Central Florida profiles
WONDER Award winner: Ivy Les Vixens
WONDER Award winner: Tymisha Harris
WONDER Award winner: Edil Hernandez
Central Florida WONDER Awards celebration photos:
Tampa Bay Top 3
Tampa Bay profiles
WONDER Award winner: HotMess Sports St. Petersburg
WONDER Award winner: Alex Quinto
WONDER Award winner: Mr. Gripp and The Abadia Law Firm, PLLC