WONDER Awards – Central Florida Top 3

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN

FIRST: Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

SECOND: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

THIRD: Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost

FAVORITE LOCAL ACTIVIST

FIRST: Darcel Stevens, Harmony Healthcare

SECOND: Dr. George Wallace, CEO, LGBT+ Center Orlando

THIRD: Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan

GREATEST ALLY TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

FIRST: Florida Rep. Anna V. Eskamani

SECOND: Orlando MayorBuddy Dyer

THIRD: Brittani Acuff, Crew Health

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

FIRST: LGBT+ Center Orlando

SECOND: Zebra Youth

THIRD: Crew Health

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING ORGANIZATION

FIRST: LGBT+ Center Orlando

SECOND: Crew Health

THIRD: Volusia Pride

FAVORITE LOCAL SPORTS LEAGUE / ORGANIZATION

FIRST: Orlando Pride

SECOND: OUT Sports League

THIRD: Orlando Gay Bowling – OBBA

FAVORITE LOCAL WRITER / JOURNALIST

FIRST: Scott Maxwell, Orlando Sentinel

SECOND: Jeremy Williams, Watermark Out News

THIRD: Matt Palm, Orlando Sentinel

FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE

FIRST: WatermarkOutNews.com

SECOND: Bungalower.com

THIRD: OrlandoSentinel.com

FAVORITE ANNUAL LOCAL LGBTQ+ EVENT

FIRST: Come OutWith Pride

SECOND: GayDayS

THIRD: Volusia Pride’s Love is Love Fest

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING EVENT

FIRST: Come Out With Pride’s Trans March

SECOND: All The Queen’s Men

THIRD: Unity Nite at Southern Nights

FAVORITE LOCAL NETWORKING EVENT

FIRST: Watermark Out News’ Third Thursday

SECOND: Winter Park Pride Project’s Out on the Avenues

THIRD: The Pride Chamber’s Business Connect

FAVORITE LOCAL BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB

FIRST: Out of the Closet Thrift Store

SECOND: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

THIRD: Drunken Monkey

FAVORITE NEW LOCAL BUSINESS

FIRST: Papi Smash’d Burgers

SECOND: Kaleidoscope Thornton Park

THIRD: Barkhaven

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE FACILITY

FIRST: Pineapple Healthcare

SECOND: Crew Health

THIRD: Harmony Healthcare

FAVORITE LOCAL PHYSICIAN

FIRST: Rafael E. Pinero, MD

SECOND: Erick Suarez, APRN

THIRD: Sterling Levie Brodniak, DO

FAVORITE LOCAL THERAPIST / COUNSELOR

FIRST: Kim Murphy, Pineapple Healthcare

SECOND: Roberto Katz, Crew Health

THIRD: Adam Miller, Orlando Counseling and Therapy Group

FAVORITE LOCAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY

FIRST: Trulieve Orlando Dispensary

SECOND: FLUENT Cannabis Dispensary — Orange Ave.

THIRD: Curaleaf Dispensary Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL HAIR SALON / BARBER SHOP

FIRST: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop

SECOND: Vamp Hair Studio

THIRD: Blake Elliot Salon and Gallery

FAVORITE LOCAL FITNESS CENTER

FIRST: Planet Fitness — Fashion Square

SECOND: LA Fitness — Colonial Drive East

THIRD: Bodystreet Winter Park

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN CLINIC

FIRST: Winter Park Veterinary Hospital

SECOND: Animal Medical Clinic of Orlando

THIRD: SODO Veterinary Hospital

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

FIRST: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Winter Park

SECOND: Bark Orlando

THIRD: Ranger’s Pet Outpost and Retreat

FAVORITE LOCAL PET-FRIENDLY VENUE

FIRST: The Hammered Lamb

SECOND: Maxine’s on Shine

THIRD: Cafe Da Vinci

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

FIRST: Scott Benson, Green House Realty

SECOND: David Dorman, CENTURY 21 Real Estate

THIRD: Ken Pozek, Pozek Group

FAVORITE LOCAL FINANCIAL ADVISOR

FIRST: Veronica Woodard, Edward Jones

SECOND: Wayne Dictor, Dictor Financial

THIRD: Gabe Csizmadia, Edward Jones

FAVORITE LOCAL LAW FIRM

FIRST: Morgan and Morgan

SECOND: S.K. Burt Law

THIRD: Barry Miller Law

FAVORITE LOCAL SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

FIRST: Disney Springs

SECOND: Thornton Park

THIRD: Mills/50

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING SPACE

FIRST: LGBT+ Center Orlando

SECOND: Volusia Pride Community Space

THIRD: Crew Health

FAVORITE LOCAL FAITH-BASED ESTABLISHMENT

FIRST: First United Methodist Church of Orlando

SECOND: Joy Metropolitan Community Church

THIRD: St. Dorothy Catholic Community

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

FIRST: Lee Forrest Design

SECOND: Dorothy’s Florist & Gift Shop

THIRD: Windermere Flowers & Gifts

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM

FIRST: Orlando Science Center

SECOND: Orlando Museum of Art

THIRD: The Maitland Art Center

FAVORITE LOCAL HOTEL / B&B

FIRST: Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando

SECOND: DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando Downtown

THIRD: The Alfond Inn

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST

FIRST: Patty Sheehan

SECOND: Kelly Stewart

THIRD: Parker Sketch

FAVORITE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

FIRST: Loc Robertson

SECOND: Lindsay Parks Photography

THIRD: Dylan Todd Photography

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT

FIRST: White Wolf Cafe

SECOND: The Hammered Lamb

THIRD: Linda’s La Cantina Steakhouse

FAVORITE LOCAL BRUNCH SPOT

FIRST: Savoy’s Drag Me To Brunch

SECOND: White Wolf Cafe

THIRD: The Hammered Lamb

FAVORITE LOCAL LATE-NIGHT DINING

FIRST: TaKo Cheena

SECOND: Gringos Locos

THIRD: The Hammered Lamb

FAVORITE LOCAL COFFEE SHOP / CAFÉ

FIRST: Drunken Monkey

SECOND: The Glass Knife

THIRD: Craft & Common

FAVORITE LOCAL UNIQUE DRINK/EAT/TREAT

FIRST: Better Than Sex’s Cookie Nookie Pie

SECOND: Sidecar Market and Bar’s Pop-Up Oyster Bar by The Curious Oyster

THIRD: Papi Smash’d Burgers’ Papi OG

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ BAR / CLUB

FIRST: Savoy Orlando

SECOND: Southern Nights Orlando

THIRD: Barcodes Orlando

FAVORITE LOCAL ALLIED BAR / CLUB

FIRST: The Hammered Lamb

SECOND: Abbey Bar DeLand

THIRD: Kaleidoscope Thornton Park

FAVORITE LOCAL NON-ALCOHOLIC HANGOUT

FIRST: Drunken Monkey

SECOND: The Veranda Thornton Park’s Ignite Your Flow Yoga

THIRD: Primrose Lanes Bowling

FAVORITE LOCAL HAPPY HOUR

FIRST: Savoy Orlando

SECOND: District Dive

THIRD: Grumpy’s Underground

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: KARAOKE

FIRST: Ken Terrell

SECOND: Divine Grace

THIRD: Risa Risque

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: TRIVIA

FIRST: Brianna Rockmore

SECOND: Kirk DaVinci

THIRD: George Wallace

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: BINGO

FIRST: Daisy Dior

SECOND: Trixie Deluxxe

THIRD: Addison Taylor

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER / SERVER

FIRST: Tommy Ryan Greene, Barcodes

SECOND: Ginger Beer, Savoy Orlando

THIRD: Joel Gran, District Dive

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG QUEEN

FIRST: Darcel Stevens

SECOND: Crystal Vahzz

THIRD: April Fresh

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG KING

FIRST: Axel Andrews

SECOND: Angus McVag

THIRD: Karl Withakay

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE

FIRST: Ivy Les Vixen

SECOND: Gregory Metts

THIRD: Billy Mick

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

FIRST: Tymisha Harris

SECOND: Craymo

THIRD: Billy Mick

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DJ

FIRST: Edil Hernandez

SECOND: DJ Joanie

THIRD: Blue Star

FAVORITE LOCAL BREAKOUT PERFORMER

FIRST: Gabriel Quijano

SECOND: Vivica Vendetta

THIRD: Asia Black

FAVORITE LOCAL TV / WEB PERSONALITY

FIRST: Nancy Alvarez, WESH 2

SECOND: Jesse Pagan, WESH 2

THIRD: Matt Austin, WKMG News 6

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO SHOW / PODCAST

FIRST: “Wine, Wine Not: A Queer Podcast” with Rick Todd & Jeremy Williams

SECOND: Johnny’s House, XL 106.7

THIRD: The News Junkies on Real Radio 104.1

FAVORITE LOCAL INFLUENCER

FIRST: Trixie Deluxxe

SECOND: Brendan O’Connor

THIRD: Pup Twigz

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT CONTENT CREATOR / DANCER / ENTERTAINER

FIRST: Ivy Les Vixen

SECOND: Robby Joe Dodd

THIRD: Teddy Fournier

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

FIRST: Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

SECOND: Renaissance Theater Company

THIRD: Theater West End

FAVORITE LOCAL CONCERT VENUE

FIRST: The Plaza Live

SECOND: Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

THIRD: Kia Center

FAVORITE LOCAL THEATRICAL SHOW

FIRST: “Rocky Horror Show” at Athens Theatre

SECOND: “Nosferatu,” Renaissance Theatre Company

THIRD: “The City Beautiful: Tragedy at Hotel San Juan” by Blacklist Babes Cabaret

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT NOVELTY STORE

FIRST: The Store at Barcodes Orlando

SECOND: Fairvilla Megastore

THIRD: MojoMan Swimwear & Clothing

FAVORITE LOCAL TATTOO PARLOR

FIRST: Pinkie Orlando

SECOND: Fine Ink Studios

THIRD: The Alter Tattoo Company

FAVORITE LOCAL APP

FIRST: WFTV 9 News

SECOND: Click Orlando

THIRD: WESH 2 News

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PLAY TOURIST

FIRST: Epcot

SECOND: Universal Studios

THIRD: Disney Springs

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PAMPER YOURSELF

FIRST: Woodhouse Spa Orlando

SECOND: The Spa Orlando

THIRD: 26Health’s Spa & Aesthetics

FAVORITE LOCAL HIDDEN GEM

FIRST: The Maitland Art Center

SECOND: Barcodes Orlando

THIRD: Abbey Bar DeLand