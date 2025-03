WONDER Awards – Tampa Bay Top 3

FAVORITE LOCAL POLITICIAN

FIRST: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor

SECOND: St. PetersburgMayor Ken Welch

THIRD: Largo Commissioner Michael Smith

FAVORITE LOCAL ACTIVIST

FIRST: Alex Quinto, Equality Florida

SECOND: Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

THIRD: Nadine Smith, Equality Florida

GREATEST ALLY TO THE LOCAL COMMUNITY

FIRST: Carol “Mama” Steen, Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

SECOND: Molly Robison, St Pete Pride

THIRD: Andy Oliver, Allendale UMC

MOST EFFECTIVE LOCAL NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

FIRST: Equality Florida

SECOND: St Pete Pride

THIRD: Trans Network

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING ORGANIZATION

FIRST: St Pete Pride

SECOND: Trans Network

THIRD: Come OUT St. Pete

FAVORITE LOCAL SPORTS LEAGUE / ORGANIZATION

FIRST: HotMess Sports St. Petersburg

SECOND: Tampa Bay Rays

THIRD: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FAVORITE LOCAL WRITER / JOURNALIST

FIRST: Ryan Williams-Jent, Watermark Out News

SECOND: Immani Love, Blaque/OUT Magazine

THIRD: Dave Borman, Tampa Bay Gay

FAVORITE LOCAL WEBSITE

FIRST: I Love The Burg, ILoveTheBurg.com

SECOND: Watermark Out News, WatermarkOutNews.com

THIRD: Tampa Bay Gay, TampaBayGay.com

FAVORITE ANNUAL LOCAL LGBTQ+ EVENT

FIRST: St Pete Pride

SECOND: Tampa Pride

THIRD: Equality Florida St. Pete Gala

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING EVENT

FIRST: TransMarch, St Pete Pride

SECOND: Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival, TIGLFF

THIRD: Trans and Ally Picnic, TransNetwork/PFLAG Safety Harbor

FAVORITE LOCAL NETWORKING EVENT

FIRST: Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber Coffee Connections

SECOND: Balance Tampa Bay Socials

THIRD: LGB2B+ Networking

FAVORITE LOCAL BUSINESS NOT A BAR/CLUB

FIRST: Atlas Body + Home

SECOND: Tombolo Books

THIRD: Memphis Style BBQ Co.

FAVORITE NEW LOCAL BUSINESS

FIRST: Thyrst

SECOND: Barks and Brews Taphouse

THIRD: Mama G’s St. Pete

FAVORITE LOCAL HEALTH CARE FACILITY

FIRST: Metro Inclusive Health

SECOND: Harmony Healthcare Tampa

THIRD: Love the Golden Rule

FAVORITE LOCAL PHYSICIAN

FIRST: Dr. Kush Patel, MD

SECOND: Kimberly Randolph, ARNP

THIRD: Dr. Antonio Luis, MD

FAVORITE LOCAL THERAPIST / COUNSElOR

FIRST: Tristan Byrnes, LMHC

SECOND: Matthew Howard, LCSW

THIRD: Lizzi Wolfson, LCSW

FAVORITE LOCAL CANNABIS DISPENSARY

FIRST: Trulieve

SECOND: MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary

THIRD: RISE Medical Marijuana Dispensary

FAVORITE LOCAL HAIR SALON / BARBER SHOP

FIRST: Tyler’z Barbershop

SECOND: Fame & Foils Color Bar

THIRD: Top Notch Barber Co.

FAVORITE LOCAL FITNESS CENTER

FIRST: Crunch Fitness St. Pete Northeast

SECOND: Planet Fitness St. Petersburg

THIRD: Jim & Heather Gills YMCA

FAVORITE LOCAL VETERINARIAN CLINIC

FIRST: Pet Pal Veterinary Clinic

SECOND: BluePearl Pet Hospital

THIRD: Pinellas Animal Hospital

FAVORITE PLACE TO PAMPER YOUR PET

FIRST: Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

SECOND: The Bow Wow Barber

THIRD: Two Mutts And A Poodle Pet Salon

FAVORITE LOCAL PET-FRIENDLY VENUE

FIRST: The Dog Bar

SECOND: Mutts and Martinis

THIRD: Pinellas Ale Works Brewery

FAVORITE LOCAL REALTOR

FIRST: Dan Casper, Smith & Associates Real Estate

SECOND: Immani Love, Turnkey Real Estate Brokerage

THIRD: Callen Jones, Jones Home Team

FAVORITE LOCAL FINANCIAL ADVISOR

FIRST: Michael Ragsdale, Raymond James

SECOND: Diane Hinckley, Thrive Financial Advisors

THIRD: Nathaniel Beaver, Edward Jones

FAVORITE LOCAL LAW FIRM

FIRST: The Abadia Law Firm, PLLC

SECOND: Sheppy Law

THIRD: GBYS Law

FAVORITE LOCAL SHOPPING / ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT

FIRST: The Grand Central District

SECOND: Gulfport

THIRD: Ybor

FAVORITE LOCAL TRANS-AFFIRMING SPACE

FIRST: TransNetwork Events

SECOND: Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival

THIRD: Inclusive Care Group

FAVORITE LOCAL FAITH-BASED ESTABLISHMENT

FIRST: Allendale UMC

SECOND: MCC Tampa

THIRD: King of Peace MCC

FAVORITE LOCAL FLORIST

FIRST: Jennie’s Flowers St. Petersburg

SECOND: Green Bench Flowers

THIRD: Bruce Wayne Florals

FAVORITE LOCAL MUSEUM

FIRST: The Dali Museum

SECOND: Museum of Fine Arts, St. Pete

THIRD: Imagine Museum

FAVORITE LOCAL HOTEL / B&B

FIRST: Hollander Hotel

SECOND: Casa del Merman at GayStPete House

THIRD: Mari Jean Hotel

FAVORITE LOCAL ARTIST

FIRST: Chad Mize

SECOND: John Gascot

THIRD: Painkiller Cam

FAVORITE LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHER

FIRST: Morgan Le Shade

SECOND: Dylan Todd

THIRD: Samantha Ponzillo

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT

FIRST: Wild Child

SECOND: Uptown Eats

THIRD: Mangosteen

FAVORITE LOCAL BRUNCH SPOT

FIRST: Salty Nun

SECOND: Haiku Tampa

THIRD: The Wet Spot

FAVORITE LOCAL LATE-NIGHT DINING

FIRST: New York New York Pizza Ybor

SECOND: LALA St. Pete

THIRD: Angelo’s Grill & Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL COFFEE SHOP / CAFÉ

FIRST: Black Crow Coffee Co.

SECOND: Bandit Coffee Co.

THIRD: GulfPerk Coffee Bar

FAVORITE LOCAL UNIQUE DRINK/EAT/TREAT

FIRST: 1905 Salad, Columbia Restaurant

SECOND: Orange Creamsicle Vodka Soda, 3 Daughters

THIRD: Blue Balls, Cocktail

FAVORITE LOCAL LGBTQ+ BAR / CLUB

FIRST: Cocktail

SECOND: Enigma

THIRD: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCAL ALLIED BAR / CLUB

FIRST: Lost & Found

SECOND: The Dog Bar

THIRD: Showbar Ybor

FAVORITE LOCAL NON-ALCOHOLIC HANGOUT

FIRST: Mad Hatters Kava Bar

SECOND: SpookEasy Lounge

THIRD: Speakeasy Kava

FAVORITE LOCAL HAPPY HOUR

FIRST: Enigma

SECOND: Cocktail

THIRD: Bradley’s on 7th

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: KARAOKE

FIRST: DJ Diego Fuego, The Garage

SECOND: Jayson Chancey, Utopia Road Bar & Courtyard

THIRD: Kreweman Duane & DJ Tek, Enigma

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: TRIVIA

FIRST: Greg Anderson, Enigma

SECOND: Indya Snatch, Alphabet Soup

THIRD: Josh Asencio, Florida Trivia League

FAVORITE LOCAL HOST: BINGO

FIRST: Brianna Summers, No Vacancy

SECOND: Alexis De La Mer, Cocktail

THIRD: KC Starrz, The Garage

FAVORITE LOCAL BARTENDER / SERVER

FIRST: Sebastian Hathcock, Cocktail

SECOND: Erick Henrriquez, Enigma

THIRD: Adam Scott, Enigma

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG QUEEN

FIRST: Veronica Foxx

SECOND: Brianna Summers

THIRD: Alexis De La Mer

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DRAG KING

FIRST: Mr. Gripp

SECOND: Vyn Suazion

THIRD: Apollo Infiniti

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: STAGE

FIRST: Robert Rigsby

SECOND: Matthew McGee

THIRD: Jeff Klein

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: MUSICIAN

FIRST: Jay Miah

SECOND: Brittany Baldwin

THIRD: Kezra Leon

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMER: DJ

FIRST: DJ Mike Sklarz

SECOND: DJ Ace Vedo

THIRD: DJ Diego Fuego

FAVORITE LOCAL BREAKOUT PERFORMER

FIRST: Autumn Vee

SECOND: Cleo Patra

THIRD: Mister E

FAVORITE LOCAL TV / WEB PERSONALITY

FIRST: Denis Phillips, ABC Action News

SECOND: Chris Gibson, Chris Gibson Live

THIRD: Jewels Sparkles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

FAVORITE LOCAL RADIO SHOW / PODCAST

FIRST: “The Big Gay Radio Show,” WMNF

SECOND: “Necessary Pursuit”

THIRD: “The Joe Show,” 93.3 FLZ

FAVORITE LOCAL INFLUENCER

FIRST: Chris Gibson, @ChrisGibsonLive

SECOND: Jewels Sparkles, @TheJewelsSparkles

THIRD: Painkiller Cam, @PainkillerCamIsYourDaddy

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT CONTENT CREATOR / DANCER / ENTERTAINER

FIRST: Scott Simon

SECOND: Tampa Tom

THIRD: Hunter Vance

FAVORITE LOCAL PERFORMING ARTS VENUE

FIRST: Straz Center

SECOND: Ruth Eckerd Hall

THIRD: American Stage

FAVORITE LOCAL CONCERT VENUE

FIRST: Jannus Live

SECOND: Amalie Arena

THIRD: The Floridian Social

FAVORITE LOCAL THEATRICAL SHOW

FIRST: “The Rocky Horror Show,” Jobsite Theater

SECOND: “The Evolution of Drag: Drag Through the Decades,” Daphne Ferraro

THIRD: “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” American Stage

FAVORITE LOCAL ADULT NOVELTY STORE

FIRST: Jack and Jill

SECOND: The Back Room by ZaZoo’d

THIRD: XTC Adult Supercenter

FAVORITE LOCAL TATTOO PARLOR

FIRST: Foolish Pride Tattoo Co.

SECOND: AtomicTattoos Tyrone

THIRD: 13 Arrows Tattoo

FAVORITE LOCAL APP

FIRST: ABC Action News Tampa Bay

SECOND: ZooTampa at Lowry Park

THIRD: 10 Tampa Bay

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PLAY TOURIST

FIRST: St. Pete Pier

SECOND: Busch Gardens

THIRD: Sunken Gardens

FAVORITE LOCAL PLACE TO PAMPER YOURSELF

FIRST: The Don CeSar

SECOND: The Body Mechanic Massage Therapy

THIRD: Sunshine City Massage

FAVORITE LOCAL HIDDEN GEM

FIRST: Lucky Star Lounge

SECOND: Dirty Laundry

THIRD: Thyrst