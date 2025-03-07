HRC criticizes Gavin Newsom for saying trans athletes should not be able to compete

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking in Los Angeles, Oct. 2023. (Photo Credit: Office of the Governor)

The Human Rights Campaign issued a statement March 6 criticizing Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who said this week that allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports was “deeply unfair.”

HRC President Kelley Robinson said, “When LGBTQ+ lives are under attack, real leaders don’t hedge — they fight. Across this country, extremists are stripping away rights, banning books, and targeting trans kids just for being who they are. This is not the time for political calculations or playing it safe — it’s time to be bold, to stand up, and to say unequivocally: We will protect LGBTQ+ people with everything we’ve got.”

She continued, “The fight for equality has never been easy, but history doesn’t remember those who waver — it remembers those who refuse to back down. Our message to Gov. Newsom and all leaders across the country is simple: The path to 2028 isn’t paved with the betrayal of vulnerable communities — it’s built on the courage to stand up for what’s right and do the hard work to actually help the American people.”

A longtime ally to the LGBTQ+ community, Newsom was one of the first public officials to officiate same-sex marriages in the early 2000s, which at the time drew criticism from leaders in his own party.

His remarks on trans athletes came during an interview with right-wing pundit and provocateur Charlie Kirk, on the inaugural episode of the governor’s podcast, “This Is Gavin Newsom.”

The move signals a possible shift in how Democratic leaders are positioning themselves on issues concerning trans rights, especially provided the speculation about Newsom’s plans to run for president in 2028.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.