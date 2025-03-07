Love the Golden Rule to hold inaugural fashion fundraiser

Erik Wise designs. (Photos courtesy Love the Golden Rule)

ST. PETERSBURG | Love the Golden Rule announced Fashion with Passion Feb. 28, a new charity gala designed to benefit the nonprofit clinic’s gender-affirming healthcare and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Dr. Bob Wallace founded Love the Golden Rule in 2013 to offer LGBTQ+-inclusive care in Tampa Bay. The clinic has two sites in St. Petersburg, offering primary care, gender-affirming care, chronic care management and other services.

Billed as “an unforgettable evening where high fashion becomes a force for change,” Fashion with Passion will support that work April 26 from 7-10 p.m. at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront. The inaugural gala will welcome Urban Native Founder Erik Wise and feature exclusive New York Fashion Week designs.

“Experience an unforgettable evening where high fashion becomes a force for change at Fashion With Passion — a premier runway event designed to uplift, empower and advocate for gender-affirming healthcare and LGBTQ+ rights,” Love the Golden Rule announced. “This spectacular night will bring together trailblazing designers, changemakers, and passionate advocates, all united by a shared vision: a world where healthcare, self-expression, and dignity are accessible to all, regardless of gender identity.”

Ticketed entry include access to the runway event, an open bar, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and more. Speakers will include Wallace and a representative from GILEAD, which develops chronic care medication.

“At the heart of this event” is Wise, “whose designs embody a fearless embrace of diversity, culture and inclusivity,” organizers noted. “His boutique’s philosophy, ‘Fabulous is the Only Option,’ aligns seamlessly with Love The Golden Rule’s commitment to providing compassionate, affirming healthcare to underserved LGBTQ+ communities. Every step on this runway represents more than just fashion — it’s a statement of visibility, acceptance, and empowerment.”

“Urban Native was born out of my international travels. I take ‘native’ prints and colors from around the world and design them into ‘urban’ styles that can be appreciated by everyone,” Wise added. “Working with Love The Golden Rule … is an opportunity to use fashion as a platform for change — to give back to the community and support those who need access to essential medical care.”

The gala will focus on fashion because it “has long been a powerful form of self-expression, allowing individuals to present themselves authentically to the world,” Love the Golden Rule also noted. Self-expression ties into their greater mission, “one that directly impacts the transgender, non-binary, and gender-diverse community by providing life-changing medical care, advocacy, and support.”

The evening will directly fund the clinic’s Inclusive and Equitable Healthcare Program, “which provides comprehensive medical services tailored to the needs of LGBTQ+ individuals, including gender-affirming care, mental health support, and primary care in a safe, affirming environment.” Tickets begin at $75, VIP admission is $150 with additional benefits and sponsorships are also being sought.

Love the Golden Rule stresses that the need for expanding LGBTQ+ healthcare has never been greater.

“Florida has some of the highest rates of new HIV diagnoses in the nation, and many transgender individuals face limited access to competent medical care,” they shared. “Join us as we transform the runway into a platform for advocacy, artistry and action.”

Love the Golden Rule’s Fashion with Passion will be held April 27 at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, located at 333 1st St. Southeast. For more information, visit LoveTheGoldenRule.com/Fashion-with-passion-2025.