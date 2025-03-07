VIDEO: Hulu releases trailer for ‘Mid-Century Modern’

Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham in “Mid-Century Modern.” (Photo via Hulu’s Facebook)

Hulu has released the trailer for its new feel-good comedy, “Mid-Century Modern,” which stars Matt Bomer, Nathan Lane and Nathan Lee Graham who decide to live together in Palm Springs following an unexpected death.

The show is from the creators of “Will & Grace” Max Mutchnick, David Kohan with executive producer Ryan Murphy.

While it has been compared to “The Golden Girls,” Graham explained in an interview with Queerty that is not what the series is.

“You have three single guys coming together that happen to be homosexual, moving to one person’s place, so the similarities are going to be drawn,” he told the outlet. “And it’s not a bad thing to be compared to. The show is its own thing, but it’s nice to be compared to something you truly love.”

The show also stars Linda Lavin, who has to be written out later in the series due to her passing late last year.

The pilot episode was filmed in front of a live studio audience in August of last year and was quickly given a series order. It’s set to premiere on March 28 and will include 10 episodes.

View the poster and watch the trailer below: