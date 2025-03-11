PHOTOS: Tampa Pride holds 2025 5K Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day

Tampa Pride 5K participants March 8. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

TAMPA | Tampa Pride welcomed supporters to Al Lopez Park March 8 for the organization’s annual 5K Rainbow Run and Family Fun Pride Day.

This year’s event featured a 5K metered run, an “anything goes” race and doggie jog. Attendees also met with Tampa Pride sponsors and enjoyed performances from Amari Lavish and Niomi Onassis Knight, Mr. and Miss Tampa Pride 2025.

“Tampa Pride expresses our gratitude to everyone who participated in the 5k Rainbow Run and Family Fun Day,” organizers shared March 10. “Your support means the world to us.”

Watermark Out News was on hand to help celebrate. Visit TampaPride.org for additional information about this year’s signature events, watch for our Pride in Tampa magazine publishing March 13 and view our photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.