Lea Michele coming to Hard Rock Live Orlando as part of her spring tour

ORLANDO | After captivating audiences at Carnegie Hall, Lea Michele is hitting the road for a highly anticipated national tour this spring, stopping at our very own Hard Rock Live Orlando May 8.

The powerhouse vocalist will perform a series of intimate concerts where she will showcase a stunning mix of Broadway classics, fan favorites from the hit series “Glee,” songs from her studio albums and a few surprise tracks each night.

Michele’s new tour promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans, taking them on a musical journey through her extraordinary career, from her early years performing as Cosette in “Les Misérables” to her iconic roles on both the Broadway stage and TV screens.

“After spending the past few months at home with my family and celebrating the joy of becoming a mother of two, I’m so excited to get back on the stage and perform live,” Michele said in a statement. “It will be an amazing night revisiting my time on Glee, singing songs from Funny Girl, and telling stories along the way.”

Michele’s upcoming tour will highlight a range of songs from some of her most iconic roles, including selections from “Les Misérables,” “Spring Awakening” and her recent return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl.” Fans can also expect unforgettable performances from the hit TV series “Glee,” with beloved songs that became anthems during her time on the show.

Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as Rachel Berry on “Glee,” the Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning TV series. Her work on the show earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy.

From 2022-2023, Michele starred as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl,” where her performance received critical acclaim, breaking box office records and earning her a spot on Time 100’s list of the Most Influential People of 2023. Her success also included memorable performances at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Tony Awards, where she performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Get ready for an unforgettable evening of song, storytelling, and celebration when Lea Michele takes the stage this May. Don’t miss out on your chance to see one of Broadway’s brightest stars live!

Tickets for the tour will be available to the public on March 14 at 10:00 a.m. EST at LeaMichele.com.