Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.06: On the Road Again

By Caitlin Sause

On the Road Again: LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee. Hundreds of protestors rally at Orlando City Hall. Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fashion fundraiser.

FIGHTING BACK | Page 08
FiftyFiftyOne brings hundreds of protestors to Orlando’s City Hall.

FASHION WITH PASSION | Page 10
Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fundraiser.

IT’S A LITTLE BIT FUNNY | Page 15
Jillian Abby shares her thoughts in her inaugural viewpoint.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Central Florida poet Quincy helps build community through artistry.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN | Page 20
LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee.

IN THE KEY OF CECE | Page 23
CeCe Teneal brings an Aretha Franklin-themed show to Orlando Shakes stage.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More