Watermark Out News Issue 32.06: On the Road Again

On the Road Again: LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee. Hundreds of protestors rally at Orlando City Hall. Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fashion fundraiser.
FIGHTING BACK | Page 08
FiftyFiftyOne brings hundreds of protestors to Orlando’s City Hall.
FASHION WITH PASSION | Page 10
Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fundraiser.
IT’S A LITTLE BIT FUNNY | Page 15
Jillian Abby shares her thoughts in her inaugural viewpoint.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Central Florida poet Quincy helps build community through artistry.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN | Page 20
LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee.
IN THE KEY OF CECE | Page 23
CeCe Teneal brings an Aretha Franklin-themed show to Orlando Shakes stage.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!