Watermark Out News Issue 32.06: On the Road Again

On the Road Again: LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee. Hundreds of protestors rally at Orlando City Hall. Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fashion fundraiser.

FIGHTING BACK | Page 08

FiftyFiftyOne brings hundreds of protestors to Orlando’s City Hall.



FASHION WITH PASSION | Page 10

Love the Golden Rule announces inaugural fundraiser.



IT’S A LITTLE BIT FUNNY | Page 15

Jillian Abby shares her thoughts in her inaugural viewpoint.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19

Central Florida poet Quincy helps build community through artistry.



ON THE ROAD AGAIN | Page 20

LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee.



IN THE KEY OF CECE | Page 23

CeCe Teneal brings an Aretha Franklin-themed show to Orlando Shakes stage.



