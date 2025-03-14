InterPride issues advisory for transgender, nonbinary people traveling to US

(Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

InterPride on March 12 issued a travel advisories for transgender and nonbinary people who want to travel to the U.S. for this year’s WorldPride.

“Due to an executive order issued by the U.S. president on Jan. 20, all travelers must select either ‘male’ or ‘female’ when applying for entry or visas. The gender listed at birth will be considered valid,” reads the advisory that InterPride posted on its Facebook page. “If your passport has ‘X’ as a gender marker or differs from your birth-assigned gender, we strongly recommend contacting the U.S. diplomatic mission before traveling to confirm entry requirements.”

WorldPride is scheduled to take place in D.C. from May 17-June 8.

InterPride is the organization that coordinates WorldPride events. The Capital Pride Alliance is the local host.

“With WorldPride Washington, DC 2025 coming up, we’re working on a guide and will share updates soon,” reads InterPride’s advisory.

President Donald Trump’s anti-transgender executive orders have sparked growing concern among governments and advocacy groups around the world.

Germany’s Federal Foreign Office issued a travel advisory for trans and nonbinary people who are planning to visit the U.S. It specifically notes Trump’s executive order that bans the State Department from issuing passports with “X” gender markers.

“The relevant gender identity of the applicant at the time of birth is the relevant one,” reads the advisory. “Travelers who have the ‘X’ gender marker or whose current gender entry differs from their gender identity at birth should contact the relevant U.S. diplomatic mission in Germany before entering the country and find out the applicable entry requirements.”

Egale Canada, one of Canada’s largest LGBTQ advocacy organizations, on Feb. 6 announced its members will not attend WorldPride and any other event in the U.S. because of the Trump-Vance administration’s policies.

Capital Pride told the Washington Blade it is working with InterPride on the guide it mentioned in its advisory.

