PHOTOS: Tampa Pride’s 2025 Grand Marshal Gala

TAMPA | Tampa Pride welcomed supporters to the Hilton Tampa Downtown March 13 for the organization’s Grand Marshal Gala ahead of this month’s forthcoming 11th celebration on March 29.

This year’s honorees include Grand Marshal Luis Salazar, Hillsborough County LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus president and Watermark Out News’ Social Media Coordinator; Community Allied Grand Marshal Anne-Marie N. Hoeck of Free Mom Hugs; Couple Grand Marshals Joe Ebbing and Scot Kleinhanzl and Trailblazer Grand Marshal Diane Haymes.

Rounding out the list are David Warner and Larry Biddle, this year’s Grand Marshal Trailblazer Couple; Judy B. Goode and Paul T. Brechue, this year’s Celebrity Grand Marshals and Community Leader Grand Marshal Greg Dee of ABC Action News. Mr. and Miss Tampa Pride 2025 Amari Lavish and Niomi Onassis Knight also performed.

Read all about this year’s grand marshals, royal representatives and signature celebration in Watermark Out News’ Pride in Tampa Magazine, on newsstands in Tampa Bay through March 26 and available digitally here. View our photos from the gala below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.