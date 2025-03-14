REVIEW: Descolonizarte Teatro connects audiences to local Latinx stories

(Photo by Christopher Klimek)

Descolonizarte Teatro, a social change theatrical organization in Central Florida, performed the first of its three shows of “Queer!” last night at the Renaissance Theatre Company. The show highlights the stories of coming out and of self acceptance as queer person and a member of the Latinx community.

Many topics of the queer experience were covered in this performance. The connection you feel with the actors makes you feel seen. You can easily relate to these stories in one way or another.

Religion was one reoccurring theme that was addressed. The quote we’ve all heard, “pray the gay away,” makes its rounds in this show as many of the actors have heard similar slander from their church simply for loving another of the same sex. The show begins by demonstrating the impact of offensive and derogatory terms used against the LGBTQ+ community. These terms are used a few times in the performance against the individual telling their story. Many times, it was followed by the quote, “unconditional love with conditions,” which leaves an impactful mark each time it is said.

Throughout the entire performance all the actors remain on stage, emphasizing each other characters’ stories through movement and, at times, light-hearted acting. While an actor presents their story building a one-on-one connection with the audience, the other performers bring the story to life by acting out the characters through short and playful actions.

The singing adds a whole new aspect to this performance that elevates this piece. Many of the songs were created by the cast with others using popular artists like Green Day but with a few words changed to adhere to the queer outline. The break-out-into-dance sections of the show were impactful and drives the story from simple words to meaningful rhythm and dance.

The group’s ability to tell the story of queer individualism and relate it to the entire community is astonishing and it was very well produced. Each actor brought their own sense of style and personality which made this performance shine. With a collective creation like this, the actors wrote their own script and naturally created a seamless flow between stories, movements and songs. “Queer!” is not only telling queer stories but those of Latin significance and how culture sculpts a person into their own independence and self-realization.

With a sign language interpreter and a screen for subtitles in both English and Spanish, the show is inclusive and accessible to everyone. After the performance, there was a short discussion between the cast and audience which gave everyone the opportunity to personally connect and feel in this safe environment with people who have experienced similar struggles.

The founder and executive director of Descolonizarte Teatro, Nadia Garzon, asks the Spanish speaking individuals in the audience after the performance if there were any issues with interpretation. A survey was handed out at the end, asking for feedback about the piece. Working together for over a month and a half, the crew has brought impactful stories to the stage and allowed for all to experience the magic and difficulties of being queer.

You have two more opportunities to see “Queer!” at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando on Saturday, March 15, and Saturday, March 29. Tickets are available on a sliding scale ranging from $20-30, and are available at DescoTeatro.org.

Photos by Christopher Klimek.