Central Florida poet Quincy is helping to build community through artistry

The Good Page features positive LGBTQ+ news in Central Florida and Tampa Bay, uplifting and inspiring stories highlighting local stories in our community. In this issue, we check in with Central Florida poet and artist Quincy.

Art is a lifeline, a reflection of the soul and a means of connecting with others. It flows through the very core of Quincy, a tenacious and inspiring artist whose journey is one of transformation, self-expression and community building. As a queer Black man, Quincy’s story resonates with struggles, triumphs and a commitment to creating spaces where others like him can find freedom and healing.

Quincy’s artistic roots are deeply woven into his family’s traditions.

“My grandmother wrote and sang, my mom wrote poetry and many others in my family are writers,” he says. “Spoken word, in particular, has been passed down through generations in my family in the Bahamas.”

From a young age, Quincy found a profound connection to creativity, supported by the people around him.

“I always had this imagination. I always believed in magic and the power of creating. Something that was always fostered by the people around me,” Quincy recalls.

But life hasn’t always been easy for Quincy. The loss of his grandmother when he was just 10 years old marked a turning point, plunging him into a period of depression. “By 10, I was writing actual poetry,” he reflects. Poetry became his lifeline during that time, a safe outlet for his grief. “It was my only outlet,” he shares.

In a world where many feel alone, Quincy found strength in the unwavering support of his mother.

“My mom always made it like a nurturing environment where I could come and talk to her,” he explains. This emotional foundation became essential to his resilience.

His journey of self-expression extended to his queer identity.

“You can be queer, Black and proud. You can be the best artist, fathers, cooks, protectors. You can be the very best you can be, Black, queer and proud,” Quincy recites from his poem. For Quincy, it’s essential that people understand the complexity and beauty of identity in all its forms.

Quincy doesn’t just talk the talk, he creates spaces where others can feel the same freedom he experienced.

“I created the space because I needed it first and then I knew that other people needed it. That’s my reason because I know other people need spaces to create,” he explains, reflecting on the creative haven he’s built.

For Quincy, art goes beyond mere expression.

“Art, for me, has always been a channel for self-awareness, for helping me process emotions, understand my trauma and find healing,” he shares.

His Cozy Crafting workshops provide a unique environment where people can connect emotionally through creativity.

“Honestly, we’ve had moments in poetry workshops where we cry together and I feel like that’s like a real thing because you don’t have spaces like that,” Quincy says.

“To be alive is to be creative,” he continues. “I feel like there’s this myth that creativity belongs only to artists, but creativity is everywhere. If you feel like you aren’t creative, you might be thinking about it the wrong way. Everybody can be creative.”

His belief that creativity is an inherent part of being human liberates others to tap into their potential.

Quincy’s ultimate goal is to offer a space of freedom; freedom to explore, express and simply be. “I want people to feel free,” he says. Through these spaces, he fosters connection and community. “You never know who you might inspire when you step into your creativity.”

Quincy’s journey hasn’t been without challenges but he centers gratitude in his story, saying “For so long, I didn’t want to live … and now I’m still here. I’m still here.”

His family’s unwavering support continues to fuel his success.

“Without my mom, I don’t know my family, without everybody that has impacted me … I’m so grateful,” he says.

Quincy’s philosophy of creating conscious art encourages others to be aware of the impact their work can have, believing that art can inspire, heal and provoke change. His work and vision are creating a ripple effect.

“Seeing the community grow and the traction we’re gaining in new cities is empowering and impactful,” he says.

Quincy’s work is more than artistic expression. “Art has always been a way of surviving, healing and thriving,” he shares, reflecting the core of his philosophy. His art isn’t just personal expression; it’s a tool for transformative change. Quincy’s movement empowers individuals to take control of their narrative, express their truths and heal, creating a better world where freedom, creativity and community are celebrated.

For inquiries, Quincy can be reached at the following email addresses: For performance or event-related requests, please contact qmajormgmt@gmail.com. For matters related to Peer Support Space (Cozy Craft Gatherings), reach out to creativesarts@peersupportspace.org. For inquiries regarding Conscious Art for Change, email info@consciousartforchange.org.

