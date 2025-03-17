St Pete Pride details 2025 theme, signature events

(Graphic courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride announced its 2025 theme March 14 while sharing key details about this year’s 23rd annual celebration.

“In just 79 short days we will begin our incredible celebration of Pride,” organizers shared via social media. “Over the upcoming days and weeks we will be announcing the events and opportunities to register, vend, perform, walk, attend and represent our PRIDE (so stay tuned!)”

St Pete Pride’s 2025 theme is Rooted. Utilizing the symbol of a banyan tree, a St. Petersburg staple, St Pete Pride encouraged supporters to ask “What is your Pride Rooted in?”

“While our community knows the greatest form of resistance is JOY, we also recognize that this is a time of uncertainty, fear and sadness for our entire community, especially our sibs of the Trans experience,” they shared. “Our Pride theme this year works to encompass both.

“The mighty Banyan tree that represents the St. Petersburg community and traditionally symbolizes wisdom, longevity, and interconnectedness is both blooming above ground and rooted beneath the ground with the beautiful colors of Pride,” they continued. “It is and we are ever reaching for growth and basking in the sun, while being firmly rooted in history and the pioneers like Marsha, Sylvia, Harvey and so many more whose fight earned us the right to our authenticity today.”

The LGBTQ+ community faces “familiar obstacles but unprecedented challenges” in 2025, they also noted, making it “more important than ever to remember that your pride is ROOTED.”

Read more:

While the nonprofit’s “new era of programming” began this month, this year’s signature Pride events will begin May 2 from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. with the return of Shades of Pride. LGBTQ+ activist and entertainer TS Madison will host with Craig Stewart. Comedian Akeem Woods and the Mx St Pete Pride Court will also entertain attendees.

“This one-day celebration is a bold and unapologetic exploration of the multifaceted brilliance of Black queer identity,” it’s described. “Rooted in resilience, creativity, and community, ‘No Shade, All Power’ honors the journeys of Black queer individuals — past, present, and future.” General admission is $10.

The 2025 Mx St Pete Pride Pageant will follow May 25 from 5-11 p.m. a.t The Palladium. “Get ready to be dazzled by a grand display of creative costumes, highly artistic performances, and more sparkle than you can imagine!” St Pete Pride teases. Tickets begin at $20.

Pride Month will commence with St Pete Pride’s Kick-Off Party in the Grand Central District June 1 from 7-10 p.m., a free event in the celebration’s birthplace. Their fifth annual Youth Pride and Family Day will follow June 7 in North Straub Park from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and will feature family-focused activities, vendors, local live entertainment and more, also at no charge.

On June 12, the Stonewall Reception will be hosted at the Museum of Fine Arts from 6-9 p.m., bringing “together community luminaries including St Pete Pride sponsors, community partners and government officials to remember and pay tribute to the history that makes up the LGBTQ+ movement.” Tickets are $75.

St Pete Pride will partner with the Tampa Bay Black Lesbians for the fourth year for Get Nude: la fête noir on June 14 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at Nova 535. The party will be “a nod to the incredible Black Queer culture of New Orleans” and “celebrate the BIPOC Queer women of Tampa Bay.” Tickets begin at $25.

This year’s Transtastic will follow June 18 from 6-9 p.m. at the James Museum. The event focuses on the transgender and nonbinary community to “celebrate the beauty of being who we are in an intimate event centering” their voices. Tickets are $10.

On June 21, “Womyn in Comedy” will be held at the Museum of Fine Arts from 7-10 p.m. Tickets begin at $20 and the event will feature headliner Chaunte Wayans and Paris Sashay. Additional comedians are being sought and interested parties have until June 7 to apply.

St Pete Pride’s signature weekend will close this year’s celebration June 27-29. The Friday Night Concert will welcome Pridegoers to Jannus Live June 27, thousands are expected to attend this year’s parade and festival June 28 and the street festival will return to the Grand Central District June 29.

View their save-the-date teaser below:

St Pete Pride also shared March 17 that “sign-up for vending will be on the ticketing and registration pages for each individual event.” Additional details will be announced soon.:

For more information about St Pete Pride 2025, watch future issues of Watermark Out News, check out the official guide and visit StPetePride.org.