LGBTQ+ advocates take their fight for rights to Tallahassee

Florida Republicans have had a governing trifecta for nearly three decades, essentially controlling the governorship, state House and state Senate since 1999.

In recent years, the party has held a supermajority in both legislative chambers, something voters — and two defecting Democrats — only strengthened in 2024. The year prior, Republicans used their power to enact the largest slate of anti-LGBTQ+ laws in Florida’s history.

Equality Florida deemed them Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “slate of hate,” measures which are still being litigated or have since been settled in court. Florida’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization has also worked diligently to combat subsequent attacks through events like Pride at the Capitol.

“Pride at the Capitol is our campaign to show up and fight back against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his legislative allies’ bills aimed at taking our freedoms, censoring our voices and infringing on our rights,” the organization explains. “This is our time to mobilize our community and allies to defeat as many harmful bills as possible, reduce the damage of any legislation that may pass and champion our proactive legislation.”

This year’s kick-off event will take place March 18-19 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., beginning with lobby training and a legislative briefing from lawmakers. Team building, meetings with stakeholders and a press conference will follow before advocates reconnect for an evening reception. Group meetings, advocacy efforts and potential committee hearings will follow the next day.

Participants will head to Tallahassee just weeks after the legislative session began March 4, launching what Equality Florida calls “the 60 most dangerous days in Florida.” The group says that “once again, DeSantis and the GOP supermajority are pushing an extreme agenda of censorship and government control, taking aim at our rights and freedoms.”

The group cites bills that will target pro-LGBTQ+ policies on the municipal level, “allowing any resident to sue a local government for any diversity or equality ordinance or resolution ever passed, and allowing the Governor to remove any commissioner who voted in favor,” as well as legislation to restrict the representation of Pride in classrooms and city halls.

“A new ‘Don’t Say Gay or Trans at Work’ bill would ban state and local government offices from even allowing a job applicant to identify as transgender or nonbinary,” Equality Florida also warns. They call these and other measures “a calculated distraction from the fact that leadership is not addressing issues like housing costs and insurance that everyday Floridians are most concerned about.”

Orlando state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani — one of just 33 Democrats in the 120-member Florida House — says participating at events like Pride at the Capitol can help make a difference in combating attacks like these.

“Representation matters. Having an active presence matters,” she says. “It’s important so that politicians who are voting on these bills have to at least look at you in the eye when they make that vote.

“Building relationships and putting faces to issues is really, really powerful, and it can also help sway votes as well,” she continues. “So there’s that component, but for the individual that goes to the Capitol, it’s also very empowering. It gives you more control over your future and the future of your state.”

The state representative — a celebrated “LGBTQ+ accomplice” who is term-limited and running for Orlando mayor — says she returned to Tallahassee this year to fight for every Floridian. She was among the Democrats to file the “Health Care Freedom Act” and “Freedom to Learn Act” last month, legislation designed to restore LGBTQ+ rights.

Eskamani filed the former with state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who became Florida’s first openly LGBTQ+ state senator in 2020. It would repeal Florida’s 6-week abortion ban and repeal discriminatory restrictions on medical care for transgender minors and adults. It would also reverse provisions of a law allowing health care providers or insurers to refuse service based on personal “religious, moral, or ethical” preferences.

“Extreme politicians have stripped away the personal freedoms and parental rights of Floridians while paying lip service to those fundamental liberties,” Eskamani announced Feb. 20. “The Health Care Freedom Act restores the fundamental rights and freedoms of Floridians to make their own personal and potentially life-saving healthcare decisions without political interference. This legislation is even more important today as we face extremism from the White House.”

“This is about protecting patients, their decision-making, and aligning our policies with the value of freedom that we all share,” Jones added. “This will remove discriminatory barriers to care and end political interference in Floridians’ personal medical decisions.”

The Freedom to Learn Act, introduced by state Sen. Tracie Davis and state Rep. Angie Nixon, would repeal the provision in Florida’s “Stop WOKE Act” that prohibits the discussion of topics like systemic racism and provisions of the state’s “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” law. LGBTQ+ history would also be added to public education requirements among other endeavors.

“Since 2021, we have seen a concerted effort by the Governor to silence Black voices, devalue the humanity and contributions of already marginalized groups, and sanitize American history,” Nixon shared. “Republicans have turned our schools over to book-banning extremists and are allowing our youth to be indoctrinated into ignorance while students of color, LGBTQ people and families are relentlessly attacked.

“These efforts only work to placate bigots, embolden discrimination and ensure our students are not prepared for the 21st century,” she continued. “They have no place in the ‘Free State of Florida.”

Sen. Davis echoed Nixon.

“Florida’s Department of Education has been distracted with culture wars and other nonsense for years, and it shows in our childrens’ test scores and preparedness,” he said. “Removing books on history or LGBTQ+ people does not mean it is not real, it just weakens our education system. This bill would take away these ridiculous political stunts and return the Department of Education back to its actual goal of guiding the education of our children.”

Both measures are supported by Equality Florida.

“Floridians cannot be truly free until their fundamental right to bodily autonomy, their freedom to learn, and their freedom to make personal healthcare decisions without political interference are fully restored,” Public Policy Director Jon Harris Maurer said. “Our state can do better and will do better when it gets back to being a place where everyone is free to succeed, and these reforms are an important step in that direction.”

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus Legislative Director John Hill says advocating for LGBTQ+ Floridians is critical. The group lobbies for inclusive legislation at the state level and beyond.

Events like Pride at the Capitol “remind people that we’re here,” he explains. “That we are contributing members to society, that we are leaders in our fields, that we are citizens of the state and country and that we have every single right that everyone else should have.

“There is no discrimination of rights that should be happening, it doesn’t matter how you identify,” Hill continues. “We all have the same rights, so it’s important that we stand up and speak out.”

Over 20 transgender-led groups organized next month’s Let Us Live March for that reason. The second annual rally will follow Pride at the Capitol March 20 from 8 a.m.-noon., when participants will march to Tallahassee’s Old Capitol steps and hold a rally with trans leaders and pro-equality lawmakers.

Angelique Godwin is its lead organizer. The LGBTQ+ activist also serves as Equality Florida’s Director of Transgender Equality and helped shape last year’s inaugural event.

“Our stories matter and people showing up, fighting and expressing themselves makes a huge difference,” she says. “It’s always worth telling your story because an untold story goes nowhere. If you tell yours, you can inspire others to change and to tell their own. To come forward and be a part of the movement that creates real change.”

That’s how Equality Florida was able to defeat 21 of 22 anti-LGBTQ+ bills last year, the nonprofit has shared. Their strategy this year is to outnumber anti-LGBTQ+ voices at committee hearings, speak out against and minimize the harm of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and to build pro-LGBTQ+ coalitions state and nationwide.

Supporting the Let Us Live March is a key part of that.

“Last year it was heartwarming how many groups showed up and this is the first year that we’re combining with Pride at the Capitol,” Godwin says. “Going into this year and with President Trump being elected, we knew right off the bat what the trans community would be facing — Florida has always been Project 2025, we were Project 2023 and the test site for a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ laws, so we knew we had to hit the ground running for this year’s march.

“It’s essentially the closing event and it’s never too late to sign up,” she adds. “We want as many people to come and be a part of this journey, especially now, while we still have all of our freedoms intact. We want people to use your stories, to use your voices.”

Groups around the state are working to make that happen, including Tampa Bay’s Drag2Talle. Organized by entertainers Lilith Black and Ericka P.C., the volunteer coalition raises funds for LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies to travel to Tallahassee and advocate for equality.

With mounting attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans from the Trump administration and the Florida Legislature’s history of enacting discriminatory laws, they believe it’s more important than ever.

“If our lawmakers won’t listen to us, we will arm our allies in Tallahassee with the tools, sources and information they need to fight alongside us,” Black stresses. “If trans people continue to be the target of these legislative attacks, we will turn our allies into experts in trans rights and healthcare needs. We can’t do this alone and need to remind our representatives that their job is to fight for their voters.

“There are tons of groups just like ours that are eager to help,” they also note. “If you’re looking for a way to support trans people, I promise there are resources that need your help. Even if you can’t help financially, an extra set of hands can make more of a difference than you know. We can’t do it ourselves and the key to longstanding change is coming together in solidarity.”

Elected officials “are humans like you and I,” Eskamani adds. “You should be able to approach your lawmaker to have a conversation and influence them on an issue.

“Even if you don’t have a big checkbook. Even if it’s your first time. Even if you historically have been apolitical,” she continues. “It’s important that advocates feel a sense of power and understanding of our system — and of course, for directly impacted people to play a role in shaping the direction of our state.”

Equality Florida’s Pride at the Capitol Kick-Off will be held March 18-19, followed by the Let Us Live March on March 20. For more information and to register for each event, visit EQFL.org/PATC.