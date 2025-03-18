Suspect pleads guilty to drug sale that led to deaths of 2 D.C. gay men

Brandon Roman and Robbie Barletta. (Photo via Instagram)

A D.C. man pleaded guilty on March 14 in federal court to conspiracy related charges that he distributed large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in the D.C. metropolitan area, including the sale of fentanyl that resulted in the December 2023 deaths of two D.C. gay men.

A statement released by the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia says Jevaughn “Ledo” Mark, 33, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 500 grams or more of cocaine, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is scheduled to be sentenced June 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Tanya S. Chutkan.

The March 14 statement released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Mark was initially charged in an indictment with eight counts of unlawful distribution of fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, and distributing 40 grams or more of fentanyl between January and March of 2024.

“On June 13, 2024, Jevaughn Mark was charged in a second superseding indictment in connection with distributing fentanyl and cocaine on December 26, 2023, that resulted in the deaths of two men, Brandon Roman and Robert Barletta, at their home in Northwest Washington,” the statement says.

“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Mark admitted to causing the death of both individuals by selling ‘ketamine’ (which was actually fentanyl) to one victim who shared the drugs with the other victim,” the U.S. Attorney’s statement says. “Both men were found unresponsive the day after Mark sold them the ‘ketamine,’” according to the statement.

Roman, 38, a prominent D.C. attorney and LGBTQ rights advocate, and Barletta, 28, a historic preservation expert and home renovation business owner, were found unconscious when police and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call and arrived at Barletta’s home on Dec. 27, 2023, according to police and fire department reports.

The reports show Roman was declared deceased at the scene and Barletta was taken to the Washington Hospital Center, where he died on Dec. 29, 2023.

Both men were patrons at D.C. gay bars and their passing prompted many in the LGBTQ community to call for stepped up prevention services related to drug overdose cases.

At the time Mark was indicted on drug distribution charges in June 2024, prosecutors said undercover D.C. police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents posing as drug buyers approached Mark during their investigation to purchase Ketamine, which is known on the street as Special K, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in an earlier statement.

“In each instance, the DEA/MPD agents requested to buy ‘Special K’ or Ketamine from Jevaughn Mark,” the earlier statement says. “In every instance, Jevaughn Mark supplied a mixture of fentanyl and other substances, including heroin, but not ketamine,” it says.

That report of Mark’s distribution of fentanyl rather than the requested drug of ketamine prompted an official with the D.C.-based group HIPS, which provides services to drug users and sex workers, to call the deaths of Roman and Barletta a “poisoning” rather than an “overdose.”

Court records show Mark has been held without bond since the time of his indictment and arrest in June 2024.

The National LGBT Media Association represents 13 legacy publications in major markets across the country with a collective readership of more than 400K in print and more than 1 million + online. Learn more here: NationalLGBTMediaAssociation.com.