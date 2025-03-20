CeCe Teneal brings an Aretha Franklin-themed show to Orlando Shakes stage

Central Florida singing icon CeCe Teneal is kicking off her “Portrait of Aretha” tour this month, hitting stops nationwide.

The soul artist will perform works from Aretha Franklin’s iconic discography, promising an energetic night infused with nostalgia and community. Fans can expect to hear familiar classics such as “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “I Say A Little Prayer.”

“I ask people when they come to the theater to come with no inhibitions and no reservations,” says Teneal. “Leave it at the door and come in prepared to live your best life because for 90 minutes, that’s what we want.”

Teneal’s musical ability has been thoroughly recognized throughout her career. She has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song (“I Heard You Prayin’”) and 2011 Best R&B Album (“Train from Osteen”), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song (“Danger”). Other accolades include the 2008-2010 Orlando Best Live Band, the 2017 Orlando Music Trailblazer Award and the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

The performer has toured internationally in 60 different countries, 15 of those in just the past year. Teneal says that her experiences with other cultures and performing globally have allowed her to understand a wider range of audiences while connecting her back to her roots.

“It’s a great opportunity to dive into different cultures and really understand how other people live,” says Teneal. “But it also brings us back home and reminds us of what our blessings are and how amazing it is to live in the United States of America … it brings you a lot of appreciation and gratitude for the things that you have.”

Teneal grew up surrounded by the music of the greats and her family of musicians helped her find her voice. Her mother and grandfather were singers, establishing music as a staple for a young Teneal. She cites her grandmother’s records of Franklin, of course, but also B.B. King, Buddy Guy, John Taylor and Betty Wright as major influences that encouraged her to pursue music. These artists became the soundtrack of Teneal’s Sunday morning chores; however, growing up in rural Florida resources for show business tend to be limited, though that didn’t stop Teneal’s passion for soul.

“When you’re living in a small town and you’re on a limited income and limited resources, you tend to lean on what you have,” says Teneal. “That’s the radio, my grandmother had a record player and she would play her favorite 45s … it was just a habit at home.”

Teneal’s vocal likeness to Franklin was not the only thing that drew her to develop the tribute tour. Much like Teneal, Franklin also had an extensive history in activism, playing a vital role as an artist during the Civil Rights Movement. Franklin was born to preacher and civil rights activist Clarence L. Franklin and his wife Barbara Siggers. She was also mentored by gospel music, specifically by singer Mahalia Jackson, who was notably friends with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Much of Franklin’s music reflected themes of racial and gendered political contention at the time.

“As I grew older I started to dive into what some of those songs meant and I realized that Aretha said the things that all Black women wanted to say but couldn’t or were afraid to say,” says Teneal. “So she became a pivotal moment of empowerment for me and that’s where her influence really drives home for me.”

Osteen-born, Teneal has called Central Florida home her whole life and has dedicated herself to giving back to the community that raised her. She has a hand in numerous philanthropic efforts around Orlando, including volunteer work with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida, 26Health, FusionFest and PACE Center for Girls.

Teneal has also been focused over the past few years on living her life as open and authentic as she can. In an interview with Watermark Out News in 2022, she spoke about that journey and why she decided to speak publicly about being a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think I was worried for so long that the music industry had placed a stigma on being plus size, on being gay, on being a Black businesswoman,” she said at the time. “The industry places a stigma on that, so I tried to fly under the radar with who I am but in 2020, in the aftermath of the racial injustice and the Black Lives Matter movement, I decided that I was gonna be unapologetically me. And I am finding that people really like me and I don’t have to pretend to be anything else, and I don’t have to follow the guidelines from the people who have put those in place. That in of itself has been refreshing for me to walk in that.”

Her unwavering commitment to the people of her hometown and her authenticity in living proudly was recognized by Mayor Buddy Dyer and Mayor Jerry Demmings in 2022 when they proclaimed Sept. 17 as “the annual CeCe Teneal Day” in Orange County and won her the 2023 Orlando Magic Diversity Game Changer Award.

“I want to continue to be an inspiration and a source of power for women,” says Teneal. “Not just Black women but all women, including trans women. I want to be an inspiration for them and show them they can wave their flag as high as possible.”

Teneal will inspire her hometown community with “Portrait of Aretha,” a 90-minute show starring Teneal, at the Orlando Shakes Theatre April 5-6. The show is a part of Orlando Shakes’ Concert Series and will showcase why Teneal is known for her iconic voice.

In her interview with Watermark Out News, Teneal also announced a self-produced original project that she plans to release this year.

“I’m really excited about that because it’s a project that I was able to pour my heart and soul into,” says Teneal. “It’s self-produced so I was able to really tell my own stories without having any label or oversight, so I’m super excited to be able to let the world hear the story of CeCe.”

“CeCe Teneal: Portrait of Aretha” will play at Orlando Shakes April 5-6. Tickets are $35 and are available at OrlandoShakes.org.