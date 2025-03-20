PHOTOS: Out for Business benefits Balance Tampa Bay at BellaBrava

Out for Business Tampa Bay attendees March 19. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and Watermark Out News’ OUT for Business Tampa Bay returned March 19 at BellaBrava.

The bi-monthly networking social featured light bites provided by the restaurant and a raffle benefiting Balance Tampa Bay. President Robbie Reho detailed the organization’s work and winners received prizes generously donated by Gold and Diamond Source, Jack and Jill, Ruth Eckerd Hall, the Kia Center and ZooTampa at Lowry Park.

View photos from the evening below.

Photos by Ryan Williams-Jent