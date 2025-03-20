PHOTOS: Pride at the Capitol 2025

Pride at the Capitol 2025 attendees. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

TALLAHASSEE | Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies kicked off Equality Florida’s Pride at the Capitol March 18-19 to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights at the state’s capitol.

“Pride at the Capitol is our campaign to show up and fight back against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his legislative allies’ bills aimed at taking our freedoms, censoring our voices and infringing on our rights,” the organization shared ahead of time. “This is our time to mobilize our community and allies to defeat as many harmful bills as possible, reduce the damage of any legislation that may pass and champion our proactive legislation.”

Photos by Luis Salazar.