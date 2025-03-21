Hundreds advocate for LGBTQ+ civil rights in Tallahassee

(Photo by Luis Salazar)

TALLAHASSEE | Hundreds of LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies attended Equality Florida’s Pride at the Capitol March 18-19, advocacy that continued with the second annual Let Us Live March on March 20.

This year’s Pride at the Capitol Kick-Off began with training and a legislative briefing from lawmakers. Attendees from across the state subsequently participated in team building exercises, meetings with stakeholders, press conferences and committee hearings.

“Pride at the Capitol is our campaign to show up and fight back against Gov. Ron DeSantis and his legislative allies’ bills aimed at taking our freedoms, censoring our voices and infringing on our rights,” Equality Florida shared ahead of time. “This is our time to mobilize our community and allies to defeat as many harmful bills as possible, reduce the damage of any legislation that may pass and champion our proactive legislation.”

State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith was among the lawmakers to welcome his fellow community members to Tallahassee.

“Everyone is here to stand up for the rights and freedoms of LGBTQ people across the state,” he told Watermark Out News. “It is so great to have everyone here. Your voices matter, your voices are making an impact … I am so excited about Pride at the Capitol this year.”

State Rep. Anna V. Eskamani, who is currently running for Orlando mayor, echoed her colleague.

“We have so many issues that we’re fighting right here in Florida that need your time, your attention, and they need your passion to defend equality,” she said. “To make sure that every person regardless of who they love or their gender identity can reach their fullest potential and be respected and celebrated here in Florida.

“So please come join us in Tallahassee and for everyone who’s already here, thank you, we appreciate you,” Eskamani continued. “We’re going to keep fighting.”

Equality Florida Deputy Director Stratton Politzer was among the speakers at a press conference March 19. He noted that “Florida has been ground zero in a national escalation of attacks against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and especially the transgender community,” adding that there are fewer bills specifically targeting LGBTQ+ Floridians in 2025.

“Maybe, just maybe, more legislators are growing tired of the cruelty, the distractions and the endless culture wars pushed by these extremists,” he said. “Maybe they’re ready to focus on the real challenges that Floridians are facing. But make no mistake, the bills that have been filed are still extraordinarily dangerous, and as long as they’re on the agenda, we will be here to fight them.”

The second annual Let Us Live March followed March 20, specifically advocating for transgender Floridians. Over 20 transgender-led groups organized the rally, which saw participants march to Tallahassee’s Old Capitol steps and welcome a series of trans leaders as speakers.

Lead organizer Angelique Godwin, also Equality Florida’s Director of Transgender Equality, told Watermark Out News ahead of time that it was designed to amplify trans voices amidst the state and nation’s ongoing attacks.

“Our stories matter and people showing up, fighting and expressing themselves makes a huge difference,” she shared. “It’s always worth telling your story because an untold story goes nowhere. If you tell yours, you can inspire others to change and to tell their own. To come forward and be a part of the movement that creates real change.”

“The 2025 Florida Legislative Session is in full swing, and extremist lawmakers — emboldened by Trump — are pushing dangerous bills designed to censor, criminalize and erase our community,” Equality Florida Executive Director Nadine Smith subsequently shared with supporters March 21. “But there’s one thing these extremists forgot — they’ll have to go through us.

“We are the frontline of resistance in Florida,” she noted. “… This was already evident this week at Pride at the Capitol, where we had 400+ grassroots volunteers with us, pushing back against harmful legislation. This is our moment to fight back, to protect our future and to show them we will never be erased.”

