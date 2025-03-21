PHOTOS: Let Us Live March 2025

Let Us Live 2025 participants. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

TALLAHASSEE | LGBTQ+ Floridians and their allies participated in the second annual Let Us Live March on March 20 following Equality Florida’s Pride at the Capitol Kick-Off, advocating for transgender Floridians in the day’s wet weather.

Over 20 transgender-led groups organized the rally, which saw participants march to Tallahassee’s Old Capitol steps and welcome a series of speakers. Lead organizer Angelique Godwin, also Equality Florida’s Director of Transgender Equality, told Watermark Out News ahead of time that it was designed to amplify trans voices amidst the state and nation’s ongoing attacks.

Read all about this year’s Pride at the Capitol and Let Us Live March here and view Watermark Out News’ video and photos below.

Photos by Luis Salazar.