Orlando Pride denounces transphobic and racist soccer fan comments against Barbra Banda

ORLANDO | The National Women’s Soccer League, Orlando Pride and Gotham FC have denounced reports of “hateful language” directed at Pride forward Barbra Banda following the March 23 match at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

The statements released March 24 were in response to reports of inappropriate fan behavior during the match between Orlando Pride and Gotham FC. A Gotham season ticket holder who witnessed the event posted on Reddit that Banda was subjected to racist and transphobic comments by a Gotham fan. The season ticket holder also noted that the fan was taken aside by security.

“We are united in our message: This behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our leagues and in our stadiums,” the NWSL statement said.

The Orlando Pride defended Banda, who is currently in her second season with the club and also played for her native Zambia in two Olympics and in the 2023 Women’s World Cup, releasing a statement its social media.

“The Orlando Pride has been made aware of the incident involving hateful language directed at Barbra Banda during the team’s match against Gotham FC. The Pride are united in this message alongside the NWSL and Gotham FC: this behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our league or in our stadiums,” the statement reads. “Barbra is an outstanding role model and an influential advocate for soccer both in Africa and here in the United States. We look forward to continuing to celebrate and support her on and off the pitch. As a club, the Pride will collaborate with the NWSL and with Gotham to ensure that the proper action is taken to hold individuals accountable when violating the league’s standards.”

Last year, Banda was subject to transphobic online abuse after she was named the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year, stemming from a mishandled sex eligibility case that disqualified Banda from the African championship in 2022. FIFA declared the following year that she was eligible to participate in the World Cup.

Banda was assigned female at birth and does not identify as transgender. The 2022 case concluded that there was no suggestion that Banda’s testosterone levels were anything but naturally occurring.

Gotham said security responded to the incident once it was reported. The team and the NWSL are investigating and will take action under the league’s fan code of conduct, which prohibits fans from using “threatening, abusive, or discriminatory words, signs, symbols, or actions based on race, ethnicity, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, cultural identity, nationality, citizenship status, age, appearance, disability, and/or religion.”

Gotham also said it had reached out to apologize to the Orlando Pride.

“Barbra Banda is both an exceptional player and person, and the NWSL is immensely proud to support her as a member of our league,” said the NWSL in their statement. “As a league, we remain committed to holding individuals accountable for conduct that violates our standards and values, and to reinforcing the inclusive spirit of the NWSL community.”

The National Women’s Soccer League Players Association announced that it too was standing against “hateful behaviour.” The NWSLPA went on to call Banda a “generational talent” who deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.