Congressman Maxwell Frost endorses Felipe Sous-Lazaballet for Florida House District 42

(Photo by Caitlin Sause)

ORLANDO | U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Orlando made his official endorsement for Florida House District 42 candidate Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet, currently governed by state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

“He doesn’t just talk about change — he delivers it,” said Frost in a Florida Politics interview. “Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet is exactly the kind of bold, visionary leader District 42 deserves and has come to expect.”

As the current executive director of the Hope CommUnity Center, Sousa-Lazaballet has a long history of immigration and LGBTQ+ activism through his many roles working directly with the City of Orlando. He once held the title of the Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Sr Specialist for the Office of Multicultural Affairs as well as the Manager of Collaborative Partnerships, where he helped Orlando recover from the devastating Pulse tragedy.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to have the endorsement of Congressman Maxwell Frost, a tireless champion for social change and the progressive values that move us forward,” said Sousa-Lazaballet in an Instagram post announcing the endorsement. “This campaign is about making sure every person in District 42 has a representative who will stand up for them — whether it’s tackling the rising cost of living, defending our fundamental freedoms, or investing in strong public schools. I will always have your back. Right now, I’m asking you to have mine.”

Frost commented back on the post with an enthusiastic, “Let’s win this!!”

In an interview with Watermark Out News, Sousa-Lazaballet emphasized his dedication to ensuring that District 42 remains a safe space for Orlando’s everyday people, specifically marginalized communities. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a former undocumented immigrant, he’s experienced first-hand the discrimination that comes with being “different.” He advocates for public education and believes Florida’s Sadowski Fund should be used and protected to secure funding for affordable housing.

Frost isn’t the first prominent Democratic leader in the state to endorse Sousa-Lazaballet. Eskamani took to Facebook to announce her support last month, writing, “[Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet] has been on the frontlines in fighting back against extreme policies coming out of the Governor’s Office and White House, while still leading with grit and grace to provide support to those in need. He’ll be an effective lawmaker, and I encourage you to follow him on social media so you can learn more about his story.”

Sousa-Lazaballet filed his candidacy in February after Eskamani encouraged him to run for her seat due to her reaching her term limit.