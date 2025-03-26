PHOTOS: Friendly City Pride 2025

Friendly City Pride attendees. (Photo by Krista Post)

BRADENTON, Fla. | Members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters gathered for the second annual Friendly City Pride March 23, a celebration presented by the Fabulous Arts Foundation, Friendly City Foundation and Oscura Coffee and Cocktails.

According to Fab AF Executive Director Shannon Fortner says the partnership emerged from a shared vision to create a Pride celebration that is easily accessible.

This exciting day was filled with drag performances from the talented Itty Betty, Hi Jinkz!, Sonya Eclipse, Dakota Del Rey, Kiki ButterMischief Lords and Wonder, with tracks by DJ Emmpowerr of Tampa. Attendees also experienced a variety of artisan vendors, arts, crafts, food trucks and craft cocktails.

“Our goal is to build a fun, family community,” says Adam Krajkowski, Friendly City Foundation board member. “We really want to draw in the next generation to set them up for love and success.”

Learn more at FriendlyCityFlea.com/FriendlyCityPride and view Watermark Out News’ photos below.

Photos by Krista Post.