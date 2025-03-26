Royal Representatives: Meet Mr. and Miss Tampa Pride 2025

Mr. Tampa Pride Amari Lavish and Miss Tampa Pride Niomi Onassis Knight. (All photos by Black Rose Photography)

The search for Tampa Pride’s 2025 representatives began last year, culminating at the Mr. & Miss Tampa Pride Pageant on Sept. 22, 2024 at Southern Nights Tampa.

Organizers promised “an event you don’t want to miss, filled with glamor, talent and pride,” something contestants and the pageant’s entertainers more than delivered on. Seasoned competitors Amari Lavish — also a prevention and sexual health specialist at Metro Inclusive Health and Niomi Onassis Knight, also a hairstylist — were crowned Mr. and Miss Tampa Pride 2025.

Meet them here ahead of Tampa Pride 2025, scheduled to return to Ybor March 29.

Amari Lavish, Mr. Tampa Pride 2025

What do you love about Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community?

I love the support of one another. For the most part, we’re all a family and stick together. There’s not much division here amongst the LGBTQIA+ community.

What does Tampa Pride mean to you?

It means history to me. It means legacy to me. I’m a proud gay man, born and raised in Tampa, so Tampa Pride will forever be a part of my history and legacy.

How did you prepare for the pageant and how did it feel to win your title?

I prepared for the title in silence so I wouldn’t be distracted by those knowing I was preparing to compete, which at times can knock you off track when others feel “you should do this or wear this or not wear that.” So winning Mr. Tampa Pride on my first attempt felt amazing because it’s HOME. I prepared on my own and I did everything I wanted to do MY WAY — the Lavish way — which made it even more rewarding for me.

What other titles have you won?

I’m the current Mr. Tampa Pride, Mr. St Pete Pride, former National Showman, Royal Pride of Nations and a plethora of other national, regional and state titles.

What else do you want people to know about you?

I’ve started a social support group at Metro Inclusive Health called The L.A.V.I.S.H Group, which means Let’s Advance and Validate Inclusivity and Sexual Health … you can expect a warm and friendly environment. Open discussions on various topics. Resources, networking and information sharing. Confidentiality and respect for all participants, regardless of gender, race, sexuality or preference.

What do you want to share about Tampa Pride 2025?

It’s going to be an AMAZING Pride season. Tampa Pride has some great events lined up.

Niomi Onassis Knight, Miss Tampa Pride 2025

What do you love about Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community?

Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community is a beautiful, vibrant family, full of resilience, love and undeniable talent. What I love most is the way we show up for one another — whether it’s through drag performances, community events, or just being there when someone needs a little extra support. The sense of unity and celebration is unmatched. We are bold, diverse and unafraid to shine. That energy is contagious.

What does Tampa Pride mean to you?

Tampa Pride is more than just an event — it’s a powerful statement of visibility, love and strength. It’s a moment where we not only celebrate how far we’ve come but also acknowledge the work that still needs to be done for equality and representation. To me, Tampa Pride is a reflection of our journey, our triumphs and our unwavering commitment to authenticity. It’s where we take up space unapologetically and remind the world that we are here, we are proud and we are unstoppable.

How did you prepare for the pageant and how did it feel to win your title?

Preparing for the pageant was a journey of passion, dedication and resilience. It took months of rehearsing, perfecting every detail of my presentation and truly embodying the essence of what my title represents. From wardrobe selection to performance refinement, I poured my heart into making sure I could deliver my very best — and when I heard my name called as Miss Tampa Pride, it was an overwhelming rush of emotions joy, gratitude and validation of all the hard work I put in. It was a moment I will cherish forever because it wasn’t just a win for me, it was a win for everyone who has ever felt unseen or unheard.

What other titles have you won?

I’ve had the honor of holding 85 bar, state, regional and national titles, including my current Miss Tampa Pride, Miss Gay Southern Belle USofA, Miss Florida Gay United States At-Large and Miss Gay United States At-Large. Each crown represents my love for the art of drag, my commitment to the community and my drive to inspire others to embrace their own unique beauty!

What else do you want people to know about you?

I want people to know that everything I do comes from a place of love and passion — for my community, for my art and for the people who inspire me every day. I believe in the power of transformation, not just in beauty but in spirit. My journey has been filled with challenges, but I stand here today because of the strength I’ve found in myself and the support of those who believe in me. I am more than a performer; I am a storyteller, an advocate and someone who hopes to leave a lasting impact on the world. I promise, this is only the beginning!

What do you want to share about Tampa Pride 2025?

Tampa Pride 2025 is going to be bigger, bolder and more spectacular than ever! We are bringing an energy that will uplift, inspire and unite. Expect breathtaking performances, powerful moments of representation and a celebration that truly honors the heart of our community. I can’t wait to see everyone come together again to make memories, share love and showcase our fabulousness. Mark your calendars because Tampa Pride 2025 is not to be missed!

