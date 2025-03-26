Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival returns for fifth year 

(Graphic courtesy TIGLFF)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Tampa Bay International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival will host the Tampa Bay Trans Film Fest for its fifth annual event March 28-30 at Green Light Cinema to “explore the scope of trans experience and find community among trans people from across Tampa Bay.”

As an offshoot of TIGLFF, the festival will highlight and uplift the stories of local trans filmmakers. With Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31, the festival serves as a “safe space where trans & nonbinary people across Tampa and St Pete can see themselves represented in powerful stories told through film,” TIGLFF shared via social media.

“We’re in a different political environment this year,” says Unity Jalal, board member for TIGLFF and co-chair for the Trans Film Festival. Jalal expects the audience turnout this year to be one of the largest on record.

“There’s a lot of people that are that are scared and need community right now,” she continues. According to Jalal, hosting such an event gives those in the LGBTQ+ community a chance to find resources, improve their mental health, get involved in the community, find stronger connections within the community and be introduced to new friends or hobbies. Having a space that celebrates transness is “more important than ever,” says Jalal.

TIGLFF will hold an Opening Night Reception March 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Thrive DTSP. The community will gather for drinks and snacks.

With showings beginning at 7:30 p.m., the first screening will be a short film titled “Bust,” directly followed by feature-length documentary “I’m Your Venus” which follows a murdered trans actress’ family as they search for answers surrounding her death.

“I’m Your Venus” sticks out to Jalal, who notes the feature-length documentary follows up on the actress after her performance in “Paris is Burning.” She says “it’s almost like we got a sequel in a way where we get that closure.”

“It was definitely a major part of my own development when I was coming out, I saw ‘Paris is Burning’… and it struck me into my heart,” says Jalal.

“I felt sad and I felt angry for her death, so having a documentary that’s following up with her both her birth family and her and her chosen family… was a really emotional experience for me to see,” Jalal continues. “I think that it will be for many, many trans people because ‘Paris is Burning’ is such a pivotal work of exploring our history.”

Events on Saturday, March 29 begin at 3 p.m. The day will feature short films “I Got Something to Tell You” and “An Actress Prepares” before showing the feature-length film “Connection/Isolation.”

“Connection/Isolation” “presents eight intimate portraits of trans and post-gender individuals navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said TIGLFF. Director G. Chesler will attend a Q&A after the screening concludes.

Continuing at 6 p.m., the festival will hold a shorts program in which five films will be screened. A screening of the feature length film “Pooja, Sir” will begin at 8 p.m.

“Pooja, Sir” tells the story of two Nepalese women tasked with solving a case regarding two kidnapped boys as they navigate challenges of racism, misogyny and homophobia. The screening will be followed by an additional short film, “Sanity Lost.”

The festivities will return on Sunday, March 30 starting with a community picnic at 1-4 p.m. where attendees can participate in a clothing swap. Those interested must RSVP by emailing transfest@tiglff.com to be provided information regarding the location.

At 2 p.m. the festival will show short film “A Different Home,” followed by feature-length film “Proud, the Pacific Way” which follows gender nonconforming individuals in French Polynesian communities.

Sunday’s shorts program begins at 4 p.m. and includes five films, totaling 1 hour and 12 minutes. Titles include “Koupepia,” “They Slay” and more.

Screenings continue at 6 p.m. with short film “Seat 31” followed by a showing of the feature-length film “Heightened Scrutiny”. “Heightened Scrutiny” follows ACLU attorney Chase Strangio as he fights against anti-trans legislation in the courtroom, along with media bias and narratives that drive public opinion of trans rights.

The 2025 Trans Film Festival will conclude with a Q&A with LGBTQ+ advocate Nathan Bruemmer after the screening of “Heightened Scrutiny,” along with a closing night reception at 8 p.m.

Bruemmer, a lawyer who helped found the Tampa Bay Trans Film Fest and is a former president of St Pete Pride and the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, serves as a voice on the legal climate for trans people.

“He’s able to provide a certain legal perspective that cuts through all of the fear mongering and all of the panic that a lot of us have, instead of giving us maybe the perspective of what a journalist might pull from these orders,” says Jalal.

Because many of the cases showcased in “Heightened Scrutiny” remain ongoing, Jalal warns it could “produce a lot of anxiety” among the audience. Bruemmer’s Q&A serves as a means to mitigate that anxiety.

Jalal says it’s “really important after that emotional roller coaster to get a very grounded, realistic legal perspective of where things are right now” for those worrying about how the legislation shown in “Heightened Scrutiny” could affect their lives.

“It was very intentional to have a direct legal expert that can comment on that movie,” says Jalal.

For those who may be discouraged from attending short film screenings, Jalal stresses their importance. Jalal points out “Elijah” for having “a very significant level of depth to where I was crying throughout… it really spoke to me.”

While most people gravitate towards feature length films for depth and character development, “with the right filmmaker and the right writers, it’s possible to accomplish that level of storytelling and learn about a much greater variety of experiences than than someone might assume as possible during a short film,” Jalal adds.

Providing the transgender community with a space to celebrate each other is integral to the prosperity of the community. “It’s our ability to come together, find hope and find each other that brings us strength… our ability to do that rather than only coming together in times of hardship is pivotal to our survival,” says Jalal.

“Trans joy is the the most important part of our resistance,” she concludes. View a full schedule an read more below:

All showings will be held at Green Light Cinema, located at 221 2nd Ave N. in St. Petersburg. Each screening will have general admission tickets priced at $5, along with priority seating available for $12. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit GreenLightStPete.com/TIGLFF and TIGLFF.com.