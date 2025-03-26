UCF is back to Celebrate the Arts at the Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO | University of Central Florida students are taking over the Dr. Phillips Center to present the 11th Annual UCF Celebrates the Arts festival from April 1-13. This year’s program is set to feature over 50 different student-led performances and exhibits.

Every April since Dr. Phillips Center opened, UCF students have taken to downtown Orlando to showcase their work at the critically acclaimed venue for a two-week residency featuring performing arts, dance, photography and more. This year’s theme is Transforming Experiences.

The showcase will feature a variety of performances with the theater department’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof” headlining. There will also be performances from musical ensembles, digital production and short films and even a late-night-style variety show.

“This longstanding tradition and partnership showcase the incredible talent, inspiration and creativity UCF students bring to the arts center each year,” said Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center. “For 11 years, we’ve had the privilege of supporting the next generation of performers and creative leaders, and it’s inspiring to see this collaboration continually enrich our community.”

Students in the College of Arts and Humanities work throughout the year in order to plan, produce, operate and execute the showcase alongside professionals on the Dr. Phillips Center staff. The unique experience provides them with the opportunity to collaborate with veteran production professionals inside world-renowned theaters.

“Our students have been building up to this moment all year long and are ready to showcase their hard work,” said Michael Wainstein, director of the UCF School of Performing Arts and producer of the festival. “UCF values our annual residency and the opportunity to call the center home each spring. Be prepared to experience top-quality performances, engaging conversations and immerse yourself in the artwork throughout the center.”

UCF estimates 15,000 students, artists and practitioners have participated in UCF Celebrates the Arts over the past 10 years, as well as 2,000 involved in this year’s upcoming festival. Alumni have gone on to perform on Broadway, influence Florida’s entertainment industry, teach in K-12 schools and become arts and entertainment leaders.

With an emphasis on accessibility, affordability and partnership UCF Celebrates the Arts is a distinctive opportunity to experience the creative arts side of one of the nation’s largest universities.

Showcases range from music and theater to digital exhibits and film, as well as discussions on topics such as Italian gestures and the impact of digital twins on the performing arts. Additionally, the UCF Concert Band will offer a free, inclusive and sensory-friendly performance for all to enjoy, including the Deaf, hard-of-hearing and neurodivergent communities.

Tickets for the event are free to the public, however registration is required due to limited seats. The full list of showcases and registration are available at DrPhillipsCenter.org/UCFCelebratesTheArts.