Florida Björkestra’s ‘Buffyfest’ to slay St. Pete again

“Buffyfest.” (Photo by James Zambon Photography courtesy The Florida Björkestra.)

ST. PETERSBURG | The Florida Björkestra’s “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” tribute concert “Buffyfest” will return to The Palladium Theater April 5 at 7:30 p.m. for the group’s first show since 2019.

The 30-piece ensemble of Tampa Bay musicians exists to pay tribute “to groundbreaking pop artists like Björk, David Bowie, Madonna, Tori Amos and Peter Gabriel,” the Björkestra shares. “Every show is different and every artist’s music is lovingly recreated with strings, horns, a rock band core and gobs of amazing vocals.”

The live “Buffyfest” will feature songs from the “Once More With Feeling,” the fan favorite “Buffy” musical episode and music from “Dr. Horrible’s Sing Along Blog,” the cult classic starring Neil Patrick Harris. Seating begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show will commence at 7:30 p.m.

Along with the concert performance, “Buffyfest” will feature the Magic Box, “a marketplace of local artists and makers selling their spooky wares,” the Björkestra notes. It opens at 5:30 p.m. and will be available to the audience before and after the show.

“We had the opportunity to bring ‘Buffyfest’ to St. Pete in 2017 and 2018 and were originally slated to perform it a third time in April of 2020 — we all know how that story goes,” says Colleen Cherry, who will bring the titular Buffy to life. “This is The Florida Björkestra’s first show since 2019 and we’re thrilled to make our grand return with ‘Buffyfest!'”

Cherry will be joined by Spencer Meyers as Xander/Dr. Horrible, Jonathan Harrison as Spike/Captain hammer, Kasondra Rose as Willow/Dawn/Penny, David Jenkins as the Narrator and more fan favorites:

“The energy the fans bring to this performance is indescribable,” Cherry says. “They come dressed up, they know every word and so many of them share stories with us about how ‘Buffy’ changed their lives.”

“Buffy” resonates with LGBTQ+ audiences because “at its heart, it’s about a chosen family of misfits who empower each other and fight their literal (and figurative) demons,” Cherry adds. “The characters Tara and Willow were a major milestone in queer representation on television and the musical episode, which we perform onstage, features a major turning point in their relationship.”

Reserved seating is available for $30 or $45. VIP reserved seating is available for $75 and includes access to a sound-check party along with some of the best seats in the house. Read more below:

The Florida Björkestra’s “Buffyfest” plays at The Palladium April 5 at 7:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.