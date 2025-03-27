Watermark Out News Issue 32.07: Hope Amid Hardship

Hope Amid Hardship: LGBTQ+ immigrants organize, battle against Trump’s executive orders. Stuart Milk brings uncle’s hope to Tampa. Orlando Pride denounces transphobic, racist comments.

Orlando Pride denounces transphobic, racist fan comments.



Harvey Milk Foundation President Stuart Milk brings his uncle’s hope to Tampa.



Hundreds advocate for LGBTQ+ civil rights in Tallahassee.



Wide Sky showcases quirky and inclusive St. Petersburg through T-shirts and more.



LGBTQ+ immigrants organize, battle against Trump’s executive orders.



Late Tampa Bay native Marquis Floyd on touring with “The Lion King.”



