Watermark Out News Issue 32.07: Hope Amid Hardship

By Caitlin Sause

Hope Amid Hardship: LGBTQ+ immigrants organize, battle against Trump’s executive orders. Stuart Milk brings uncle’s hope to Tampa. Orlando Pride denounces transphobic, racist comments.

HATE SPEECH | Page 08
Orlando Pride denounces transphobic, racist fan comments.

LASTING LEGACY | Page 10
Harvey Milk Foundation President Stuart Milk brings his uncle’s hope to Tampa.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN | Page 12
Hundreds advocate for LGBTQ+ civil rights in Tallahassee.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Wide Sky showcases quirky and inclusive St. Petersburg through T-shirts and more.

HOPE AMID HARDSHIP | Page 23
LGBTQ+ immigrants organize, battle against Trump’s executive orders.

PART OF THEIR PRIDE | Page 29
Late Tampa Bay native Marquis Floyd on touring with “The Lion King.”

