Watermark Out News Issue 32.07: Hope Amid Hardship

HATE SPEECH | Page 08
Orlando Pride denounces transphobic, racist fan comments.
LASTING LEGACY | Page 10
Harvey Milk Foundation President Stuart Milk brings his uncle’s hope to Tampa.
ON THE ROAD AGAIN | Page 12
Hundreds advocate for LGBTQ+ civil rights in Tallahassee.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 19
Wide Sky showcases quirky and inclusive St. Petersburg through T-shirts and more.
HOPE AMID HARDSHIP | Page 23
LGBTQ+ immigrants organize, battle against Trump’s executive orders.
PART OF THEIR PRIDE | Page 29
Late Tampa Bay native Marquis Floyd on touring with “The Lion King.”
