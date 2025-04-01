Boygenius artists Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker confirm relationship

Boygenius. (Photo via Boygenius’ Facebook)

Fans of musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, and of their band Boygenius with Phoebe Bridgers, speculated that the two were dating long before they came out with the news. Now Dacus has confirmed their relationship.

In a profile for The New Yorker, Dacus shared that she and Baker are currently together and have moved to LA following the end of Boygenius’ 2024 tour.

The two have been spotted out together for years and even do couple’s Halloween costumes. Dacus shares that while she writes a lot about her love life in her music, she doesn’t tend to share anything about it elsewhere.

“I want to protect what is precious in my life, but also to be honest, and make art that’s true,” she shared. “I think maybe a part of it is just trusting that it’s not at risk.”

Dacus came out at queer in a 2016 interview with NPR shortly after meeting Baker for the first time at DC9, a DC nightclub. She gushed over her new friendship with Baker, saying, “She’s a lesbian, I’m kind of queer and we just have so many of the same backstory situations.”

Baker’s music covers topics such as her faith, addiction and recovery, her queer identity, living in the South, self-doubt, shame and relationships. Her most recent work is a collaboration with the artist TORRES called “Send a Prayer My Way.” The album includes songs about radical empathy, bad decisions, second chances and the oppressive systems of power.

Dacus’s new album, “Forever Is a Feeling,” which came out on March 28 and is her fourth solo record, includes several tracks about falling in love. “Most Wanted Man” was specifically written about Baker and includes lines like “Laughing ’til you cry/Sweetest tears I ever tasted/Kissing salt out of your eyes” and “I promise anything you give me/Is something I will keep.”

“All love feels new and one of a kind, and it is,” she told The New Yorker. “But also it’s the most ancient feeling.”

Dacus shares later in the interview that her followers have been respectful of her boundaries with her relationship with Baker so far but that it doesn’t take much to feel threatened or in danger.

In an interview with the LGBTQ+ outlet Them, Dacus was asked to list some of her favorite qualities of Baker’s.

“The way I would answer this would be the same, whether we were together or not,” she says. “She’s a great friend. She has a great mind. She pays attention. That’s all for now.”

In this modern age of fandom, privacy can be hard to come by. Fans of both artists should expect very little to come out about their relationship, as the two intend to keep most of it to themselves.