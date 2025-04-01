St Pete Pride, Justice Over Everything to hold LGBTQ+ town hall

(Graphic courtesy St Pete Pride)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride and Justice Over Everything will hold an LGBTQ+ Town Hall April 4 from 5-8 p.m. at Allendale UMC to educate and empower the community both organizations serve.

Justice Over Everything is a social justice organization focused on tackling systemic issues within the justice system by “enlightening citizens about the profound effects of policies and legislation on their daily existence, championing those ensnared in the justice system, and advocating for change rooted in the lived experiences of our community.” It was co-founded by state Rep. Michele Rayner and Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, also St Pete Pride’s board president.

The town hall seeks to act as “an important evening of conversation, connection, and community care,” said event organizers.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a resource fair and free community dinner, set to last until 6 p.m. A panel on activism and safety will be held from 6-6:30 p.m.

The resource fair will include over 20 local organizations that provide essential services and support. They include Free Mom Hugs, Rainbow Family Wellness, the Pinellas Public Library Cooperative, Inclusive Care Group, Gulfcoast Legal Services and more.

Panels will continue every half hour, with an education focus from 6:30-7 p.m., healthcare from 7-7:30 p.m. and a legal and policy panel from 7:30-8 p.m.

Guests can expect to hear from Equality Florida, Gulfcoast Legal, Bell Pharmacy, Rainbow Family Wellness, Poetry Is Activism, Project No Labels, Tampa Bay Black Lesbians and representatives of the Pinellas County School Board.

“We are proud to partner with St Pete Pride as we are mission aligned and vision aligned, and we want to do that with more organizations,” Green-Calisch says. “As our community faces ongoing challenges, this event will provide a space to discuss recent legal actions, share strategies for staying safe, and uplift the voices of those most affected.”

Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, St Pete Pride Community Engagement Director River Bates felt a shift towards fear in the LGBTQ+ community.

“People wanted to understand what was happening so they could navigate an increasingly uncertain and hostile political climate,” says Bates. “I kept asking myself: What can we, as an organization, do to keep our community safe in a practical and meaningful way? One clear answer was education.

Finding a way to create a sense of community was a priority for organizers, they add.

“We can share information all day long, but if we aren’t also creating a space where people feel supported and seen, where we can strengthen our bonds and show up for each other, we’re missing the heart of what true safety looks like,” says Bates. “This event is crucial because, in uncertain times, community is our greatest source of safety and strength.”

They also note that “with attacks on LGBTQ+ rights intensifying, it is vital that we not only stay informed but also know where to turn for support.” The gathering seeks to provide a space to do both.

“Our work doesn’t stop after the June celebrations end,” says Bates. “We are committed to supporting and protecting our community every day of the year, no matter what comes our way.”

There is no cost to attend the town hall and all ages are welcome. “Let’s come together, stay informed, and build a stronger, safer community,” organizers shared.

St Pete Pride and Justice Over Everything’s LGBTQ+ Town Hall will be held April 4 at Allendale UMC, located at 3803 Haines Road N. in St. Petersburg. For more information and to RSVP, visit the town hall’s Eventeny page here. Learn more about each organization at StPetePride.org and JusticeOverEverything.com.