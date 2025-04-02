GLSEN, Florida Rep. Eskamani to host Day of (NO) Silence press conference at Florida’s capitol

Let Us Live March in Tallahassee during Pride at the Capitol in March 2025. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

LGBTQ+ organization GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network) will be hosting their annual Day of (NO) Silence press conference in Tallahassee today to oppose harmful state and federal legislation featuring an appearance from state Rep. Anna V. Eskamani.

GLSEN is a nationwide organization which works to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community among K-12 schools by promoting cultural inclusion and awareness.

Day of (NO) Silence, which officially takes place this Friday, has been around since the mid 1990s and was formed by two college students, according to GLSEN’s website. Originally named Day of Silence, last year the organization decided to change this day’s name to Day of (NO) Silence. This change was to oppose new anti-LGBTQ+ laws nationwide and become more vocal in fighting for the community’s rights.

“Being silent is no longer an option,” according to GLSEN’s website.

Before the change, students spent the whole school day in silence to stand with GLSEN and the LGBTQ+ community. It wasn’t until the end of the day where they would come together to host “Break the Silence” rallies to bring these issues to the school’s attention.

Day of (NO) Silence promotes protests for students, administrators, staff and allies to oppose the erasure of queer and transgender life in schools. Gay-Straight-Alliance clubs are also supported and welcome to join the protests.

Eskamani will be joining the fight with GLSEN to speak out against Florida and the nation’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

GLSEN’S press conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Florida House of Representatives office in Tallahassee. You can read more about GLSEN and register to attend the press conference if you are in the area at GLSEN.org/DayOfSilence.