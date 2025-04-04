‘The Skittle Squad’ adds something sweet to Tampa Bay

David Smith (L) and Paul Fifer. (Photo by Dylan Todd)

TAMPA BAY | “The Skittle Squad” launched March 28, a weekly LGBTQ+ video podcast promising to spotlight “the people and places that make our community thrive.”

Hosted by David Smith and Paul Fifer, the podcast is billed as “a celebration of LGBTQ+ life in Tampa Bay.” It covers the hottest topics, must-go-to local events, local nonprofit organizations, LGBTQ+ safe spaces and more.

The duo met through several events run by Balance Tampa Bay. They were then placed in the same bowling league and connected even further.

With their complementary hosting styles, the show includes banter as well as more serious discussions.

“I really wanted a place where the community would be able to come together without judgment,” says Smith. “We are a minority in society, and we should always be supporting and uplifting each other.”

With the current political climate, the two also wanted the podcast to bring some fun distractions to their listeners’ lives.

“Listening to the podcast will take people away from how serious our current environment feels and give them a fun escape while learning about people, events, charities, and businesses in the LGBTQ+ Tampa Bay community,” Smith explains.

The first episode welcomed Claire Elisan, a featured host and correspondent for The Big Gay Radio Show and the founder and CEO of Project No Labels. The podcast’s second episode welcomed Abi Nix, The Emo Cabaret producer and more.

When they’re not behind a mic, Smith works as an instructional designer. He is also a member of the Gay Men’s Chorus of Tampa Bay. Fifer works in risk management and compliance. The two are also board members of Balance Tampa Bay and bowls in the OUT Sports bowling league in Tampa.

New episodes of “The Skittle Squad” drop Wednesday mornings. For more information, visit TheSkittleSquadPodcast.com and read more below: