Tampa Bay’s Jewels Sparkles to compete on ‘Drag Race’ finale

Tampa Bay entertainer Jewels Sparkles will compete in the season 17 finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” scheduled to air April 18 on MTV.

Additional “RuPaul’s Drag Race” spoilers follow.

The fan favorite entertainer secured her spot in this year’s grand finale April 4, having won episode 14’s “How’s Your Headliner?” challenge. Contestants were tasked with creating an audition for “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live” in Las Vegas.

In addition to advancing to the finale, Sparkles also received a $5,000 cash prize and special invitation to join the live production. Season 17 contestants Onya Nerve and Lexi Love also advanced, leaving Sam Star and Fort Lauderdale’s Suzie Toot to lip sync. The latter queen was eliminated.

Watermark Out News spoke with Sparkles after season 17 premiered, an episode she watched at The Wet Spot in St. Petersburg. The entertainer reflected on her local roots, how her life has changed and more:

“‘Drag Race’ always feels like this unreachable goal, this unreachable dream,” she shared. “You can see it, and you can reach for it, but it’s almost untouchable. It’s surreal to this day that I grabbed it. I didn’t touch it, I grabbed it, and that’s the craziest part of this whole thing. I’m still processing the fact that this has happened, that I did it. It’s crazy.”

“I am America’s Next Drag Superstar because we haven’t had a Latina winner in a very long time … we need Latinas with a crown on,” she also said as the season launched. “There hasn’t been a Puerto Rican winner of ‘Drag Race.’ It would be so major to represent Puerto Rico and be the la Latina queen that I know Puerto Ricans deserve.”

“Drag Race” officially launched the social media campaigns for each member of season 17’s Top 4 April 7.

“Do you want Jewels Sparkles to snatch the crown?” they asked. “Use #TeamJewelsSparkles to let your voice be heard!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays at 8 p.m. on MTV. Follow Jewels Sparkles @TheJewelsSparkles for information about local appearances and more.