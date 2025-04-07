Winter Pride becomes nonprofit after 1st celebration

Winter Pride Executive Director Rob Hall kicks off Winter Pride 2025 at The Wet Spot Feb. 16. (Photo by Ryan Williams-Jent)

ST. PETERSBURG | Winter Pride, which held its first celebration Feb. 16-23 in partnership with The Grand Central District, has officially become its own nonprofit.

The inaugural event was conceptualized by an eight-person planning committee led by Executive Director Rob Hall. Organizers estimate that over 57,000 people attended this year’s festivities.

The data was mined from controlled-entry scans at ticketed events, input from city officials and more throughout the week. Hall says “this level of support exceeded our expectations and has only deepened our commitment to making Winter Pride a lasting and impactful tradition in St. Pete.”

Winter Pride announced their nonprofit status via social media March 28, thanking supporters and calling it “a huge step … in furthering our mission to celebrate, educate, commemorate and inspire.”

Hall confirms the organization officially became a 501(c)(3) organization on that date.

“Becoming a nonprofit was a critical milestone for Winter Pride, aligning our mission with a structure that ensures long-term sustainability, community impact and public trust,” he says. “It strengthens our ability to build trust, deepen relationships and invite ongoing support from individuals, businesses, and institutions who share our values. It also expands our access to grants and sponsorships … making it possible to grow and sustain our work meaningfully.”

Hall says a key part of that work is giving back to others, evident during Winter Pride’s 2025 Drag Race. While raising funds for nonprofits, teams of “drag sisters” competed in boxcars for the chance to win a $5,000 donation from Winter Pride to the charity of their choice. View photos below:

In addition to $453 raised by this year’s winning team, the grand prize went to Southern Legal Counsel. Participants also raised funds for the Tampa Bay Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Equality Florida, Come OUT St. Pete, the Florida Harm Reduction Collective and Metro Inclusive Health.

“Winter Pride was built on the belief that celebration should go hand-in-hand with impact,” Hall says. “… Giving back is not an afterthought for us — it’s part of the plan. It’s how we show appreciation to the community that supports us, and we intend to do this every year.”

The nonprofit’s board currently consists of original organizers and supporters, Hall says, and planning for next year’s event is already underway. It’s set for Feb. 15-22, 2026.

Before then, the state’s largest LGBTQ+ celebration will return to the region for its 23rd outing. St Pete Pride’s signature events begin next month and culminate on the final weekend of June.

“We’re proud to complement the incredible work of St Pete Pride and fully support their organization and the powerful impact they have on our community,” Hall says. “Our goal is to build on that momentum and help position St. Petersburg as a true year-round destination for LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies.

“At the same time, we recognize that we’re living in a moment where LGBTQIA+ rights are under attack across the country,” he continues. “That makes the work we do — and the visibility we bring — even more important … We want to make sure our presence makes a real impact, especially during times when showing up, speaking out and standing together matters more than ever.”

For more information about Winter Pride, visit WinterPrideSaintPete.com.