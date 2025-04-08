CAN Community Health goes ‘NSFW’ for sexual health

(Graphic courtesy CAN Community Health)

TAMPA | CAN Community Health launched OnlyCANs on April 1, a new “NSFW” initiative designed to normalize conversations about sexual health.

An April Fools’ Day play on the subscription-based OnlyFans, the organization’s teasers had social media followers anticipating something risqué. CAN subsequently revealed OnlyCANs’ NSFW campaign stands for Normalizing Sexual Facts & Wellness.

CAN is dedicated to providing high-quality care to those affected by HIV, Hepatitis C, and other sexually transmitted diseases through outreach, integrated clinical practice, advocacy, education and research. The Tampa-headquartered organization sees the NSFW campaign as a way of “removing the taboo.”

“We wanted to grab attention and start real conversations about HIV prevention and treatment,” said Kal Gajraj, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer in a press release. “Sexual health is part of overall health, and we’re here to make sure our education is both engaging and empowering.”

A subsequent post regarding the campaign highlighted the importance of regular STI testing, PrEP, DoxyPEP and consent.

“Sexual health is part of overall wellness, so have open and honest conversations with your CAN Community Health provider,” the organization stated.

The advocacy campaign seeks to further CAN’s commitments to “destigmatizing conversations about sexual health and making care accessible, judgement free and a normal part of life.”

“By using humor and creativity, we’re destigmatizing conversations about LGBTQ+ sexual health,” Daniel Furbee, Sr. Digital Communications Manager told Watermark Out News. “It’s all about having real conversations that ensure patients in Tampa Bay and beyond receive the judgement-free care they deserve.”

For more information about CAN Community Health, visit CANCommunityHealth.org.