City of Orlando opens registration for 9th CommUNITY Rainbow Run

(Photo by Jeremy Williams)

ORLANDO| The 9th annual CommUNITY Rainbow Run presented by Orlando Health, is set to take place June 7. The route will begin at Orlando City Hall, following the same path as last year, passing Orlando Health and the Pulse nightclub where a memorial is in the process of being built. Race day registration will begin at 6:00 a.m. with the race kicking off at 7:30 a.m.

The CommUNITY Rainbow Run is an inclusive celebration of how the Orlando and queer community came together following the Pulse tragedy in 2016. The organization expresses a sense of newfound hope with this year’s run, as the Pulse Memorial designs are pushed forward and opening is expected in late 2027.

Following the 4.9k run (or walk), the organization will present the Kids Fun Run at 9:00 a.m. and CommUNITY Festival. Participation and registration for the event allow you to express support for those impacted by the Pulse tragedy, noting that net proceeds from the event will benefit the Orlando United Pulse Memorial, a project within Strengthen Orlando, the City of Orlando’s existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with the goal to construct a permanent memorial at the Pulse site. There is also a virtual option to participate in the run, demonstrating your support in the cause from anywhere in the world.

The City of Orlando made the decision to take over both the Annual Remembrance Ceremony, taking place on June 12, and the CommUNITY Rainbow Run after the onePULSE Foundation dissolved two years ago.

Registration for the 4.9k run, Kids Fun Run and fundraising can be found here. For more information and volunteer opportunities, visit PulseOrlando.org/RainbowRun.