JK Rowling criticizes International Asexuality Day

International Asexuality Day was April 6, and “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling wasn’t shy to share her thoughts on the day of recognition in some less-than-accepting posts on X.

“Happy International Fake Oppression Day to everyone who wants complete strangers to know they don’t fancy a shag,” Rowling wrote.

PFLAG defines asexuality as, “an individual who does not experience sexual attraction. Asexuality is distinct from chosen behavior such as celibacy or sexual abstinence; asexuality is a sexual orientation that does not necessarily define sexual behaviors.”

And just as with any other sexuality, asexuality is very much real. Although rare, Medical News Today reports that an estimated 1% of the population identifies as asexual, though that number could be higher. For context — 1% is over 70 million people.

Under the post’s responses, she replied with, “I want an International Bored Of This Shit day.”

But it didn’t stop there. Following her initial post, she resorted back to the thing she may be known for more than her hit book series: her transphobia.

After the Daily Mail UK reported that a nurse was suspended after calling a convicted transgender sex offender “he,” Rowling took to X again, saying, “This is obscene. The NHS is about to waste yet more taxpayers’ money by trying to vilify a dedicated nurse for knowing a man when she sees one.” Immediately after, Rowling reposted various news articles and podcasts preaching anti-trans rhetoric, including one that states, “Transgenderism is just a men’s rights movement in a dress.”

In response to the backlash, Rowling wrote, “I hate to disappoint, but you don’t turn me into a quivering heap of anguish by telling me I am, or look, old. I’ve lost too many people too young to feel anything but celebratory about still being around in my sixtieth year and if you’re lucky, you’ll feel that way one day, too.”