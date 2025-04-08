PHOTOS: St Pete Pride, Justice Over Everything hold LGBTQ+ Town Hall

St Pete Pride and Justice Over Everything’s LGBTQ+ Town Hall at Allendale UMC. (Photo by Luis Salazar)

ST. PETERSBURG | St Pete Pride and Justice Over Everything welcomed supporters to Allendale UMC April 4 for an LGBTQ+ Town Hall.

“We are midway through the legislative session here in the state of Florida, and we really wanted to take an opportunity to share resources with our community, to come together, to be in community with one another,” shared Dr. Byron Green-Calisch, co-executive director of Justice Over Everything and president of St Pete Pride. “It was a no brainer for the two organizations to partner up.”

Panels focused on law, policy, education, healthcare, activism and safety. Attendees also met with local organizations who tabled at the event.

“All of these organizations are queer-focused, queer-led or queer-engaging,” Green-Calisch explained. “We really wanted organizations that have a deep understanding and a deep-rooted connection to the queer community.”

Allendale UMC Rev. Andy Oliver told Watermark Out News he was happy to provide a safe space for participants to gather. View our photos below and learn more about each organization at StPetePride.org and JusticeOverEverything.com.

Photos by Luis Salazar.