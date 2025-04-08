PHOTOS: Straz Center breaks ground on expansion

(L-R) Straz Center President Greg Holland, Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen, Immediate Past Straz Board Chair Gary Sasso, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Tampa City Councilwoman and CRA Board Chair Gwendolyn Henderson and Straz Board Chair Bill West. (Photo by James Luedde.)

TAMPA | The Straz Center for the Performing Arts broke ground on its $100 million expansion April 7, construction the organization expects to complete in 2027.

The expansion will increase space by more than 30% for arts education programs, leverage the riverfront location to provide access to the campus, reimagine hospitality options, create additional programming and more. Its “Boundless” campaign is detailed here.

Straz Center President Greg Holland, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, City Councilmember Alan Clendenin and more officials participated in the ceremony. It also included a special performance from “The Lion King” cast.

“With the investment in this expansion, Straz Center will inspire a new generation of arts patrons with a 21st-century performing arts experience,” the organization shared in a press release. “It will provide additional community outreach that will educate an even greater cross-section of Tampa’s aspiring actors, dancers and musicians while making our performances accessible to any Tampa citizen, regardless of income.

“It firmly positions Straz Center among the world’s elite cultural institutions and unites the world in a shared vision of Tampa as a rising cultural and economic powerhouse,” they added. View video from the Straz below:

Watermark Out News was on hand to help mark the occasion. View our photos below and learn more at StrazCenter.org.

Photos by Luis Salazar.