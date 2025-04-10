Editor’s Desk: Marsha Was Here

I left Twitter not long after Watermark Out News did in 2023, a response to the Elon era’s choice to allow the targeted misgendering and deadnaming of trans users. J.K. Rowling was thrilled, I’m sure.

It wasn’t a difficult decision for me. I’d joined the platform in 2009, but in reality it was mostly to interact with celebrities from my favorite fandoms.

“Star Trek’s” Gates McFadden and I once had a lengthy back and forth about her character — Dr. Crusher, if you’re nerdy — and “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill liked my tribute to the late Carrie Fisher. May the force be with her, always.

As Twitter continued to devolve, not only into a single letter but into a particularly loathsome hive of scum and villainy, I knew I’d made the right choice. But even before Musk waded into presidential politics to endorse his favorite felon, I didn’t care much for the general targeting of Teslas.

I remember the first time I saw a report that someone had spraypainted “F–K ELON” onto one, something that’s become so commonplace I can’t find the article anymore. I thought it was gross.

Not because I’ve ever wanted a Tesla, which to be clear isn’t in my budget anyway, or because I have even an ounce of empathy for Elon Musk. It’s because I have empathy for everyday people — some of whom, yes, can afford to buy a Tesla.

I’m able to recognize that most folks who have one likely didn’t buy their car (or worse, Cybertruck) just to support Musk. I don’t buy Apple products to support Tim Cook, after all, or look forward to a Disney World trip to support Bob Iger.

Does that absolve Tesla drivers of lining his pockets? No, but spray painting some random person’s vehicle just makes you a jerk.

So does attacking transgender Americans for just existing, of course, something we’ve seen from Musk and Trump at every turn. I understand every frustration with the two and share in them, just not to the point of vandalism.

Or so I thought.

Watermark Out News Publisher Rick Todd and Sales Director Danny Garcia attended a conference this month in New York, not just to make me jealous but to keep strengthening how we serve our community. They didn’t vandalize anything, to be clear, but someone did.

Their trip included a visit to the Stonewall National Monument and Visitor Center, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riot, and they sent us a few photos to share with readers.

I admit I was thrilled to see “MARSHA WAS HERE” spraypainted on the Stonewall National Monument’s sign, just under the U.S. Department of the Interior National Park Service logo. Someone also affixed two heart-shaped, trans-colored stickers with the letter “T” to it, and added “SYLVIA WILL ALWAYS BE HERE” to a photo of the trans pioneer that hangs along a nearby fence:

You can also view her photo at the National Park Service’s virtual exhibit, but it says it’s on display to “tell the story of the LGB rights movement.” That’s because the Trump administration scrubbed the “T” from the federal website in February, literal trans erasure.

LGBTQ+ activist Marsha P. Johnson was here, and so was Sylvia Rivera, and if it weren’t for trans pioneers like them so many of us wouldn’t be. I still don’t encourage vandalism, but every single one of us should remember that, now more than ever.

Not to be outdone, Florida has continued targeting our trans siblings as well. In this issue we detail the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ anti-trans ID policies and speak with local advocates and allies about how we can all work to make a difference for our community.

In State News, a transgender protester is arrested for washing her hands in the women’s restroom during Pride at the Capitol.

Locally, Largo officials stand with the city’s public library after a conservative lawmaker targets its LGBTQ+ content. We also check in with Winter Pride, which has officially become its own nonprofit after February’s inaugural celebration, and get groovy with American Stage in the Park’s “Hair.”

Watermark Out News is proud to be your LGBTQ+ news source. Please stay informed, support those who support you and enjoy this latest issue.