Editor’s Desk: Trump and Musk are domestic terrorists

We face an unprecedented threat from within — a movement fueled by authoritarianism, conspiracy theories and contempt for democracy.

At the center of this danger stands Donald Trump and Elon Musk, whose actions and rhetoric increasingly align with those of domestic terrorists. From inciting violent insurrections to dismantling democratic norms, their agenda poses a clear and present danger to the nation. Even more alarming is Trump’s recent flirtation with the idea of a third presidential term, a direct assault on the constitutional order that must be confronted before it’s too late.

Calling the current Trump administration domestic terrorists may seem extreme but let’s ask ourselves: What is domestic terrorism?

Domestic terrorism is the use of violence, intimidation or coercion to achieve political goals. Trump and Musk’s actions over the past few years certainly fit into that definition.

Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection was a textbook act of terrorism. He stood before his followers and told them to “fight like hell,” which directly led to the violence that day. All the individuals who were found guilty of committing crimes have now been pardoned and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Add in Musk’s 2022 takeover of Twitter (sorry, but I refuse to call it X) and his amplification of far-right extremists, election deniers and white supremacists, having turned the social media platform into a disinformation weapon.

Since taking office, Trump has consistently attacked judges that call out his unconstitutional behavior, claiming that any of them that disagree with him are bad at their job and that they should be impeached. It is a direct attack on the separation of powers the country was built on.

These are not the behaviors of a healthy democracy but that of an emerging authoritarian movement, and now Trump is dangerously flirting with the idea of a third term.

Let’s not forget that Trump joked about being “dictator for a day,” while MAGA stooges like Steve Bannon and Kari Lake openly called for overturning presidential term limits — but just for Trump.

History shows that when authoritarians cling to power, democracy dies. From Adolf Hitler’s Enabling Act, which allowed him to enact laws without parliament’s consent, to Vladimir Putin’s removal of his own term limits essentially making him president for life, the playbook is clear: weaken institutions, spread chaos and position yourself as the only solution.

Trump’s number one weapon against democracy in his second term has been his relationship with the world’s richest man. Musk is out here living like a real-life Bond villain, becoming one of the most dangerous men in the U.S. Twitter actively promotes neo-Nazis, election deniers and extremist content while suppressing dissent, all in the name of “free speech.”

Musk’s support online of the “Great Replacement Theory,” a white supremacist ideology; his reinstatement of banned far-right accounts — including Trump’s — and his attacks on the “woke mind virus” mirror fascist propaganda tactics. It may involve better technology, but it is the same playbook Hitler used.

Before it was turned over to Trump’s MAGA clan, the FBI had warned that right-wing extremism was the most lethal domestic terror threat, and those extremists are emboldened by Trump calling his opponents the enemy and by Musk endorsing posts calling for civil war.

Something else that Trump and his Legion of Doom borrowed from the Nazi playbook, blaming marginalized groups when something goes wrong. From anti-trans laws to stripping DEI from every corner of the government to illegally rounding up immigrants, the movement thrives on scapegoating vulnerable groups.

This isn’t politics as usual, it’s an ideological insurrection against democracy itself, and if Trump succeeds in getting a third term, it is game over. The U.S. will cease to be a democracy. A third term would mean permanent minority rule with Republicans gerrymandering and suppressing votes to stay in power indefinitely.

This is not speculation; it’s the inevitable outcome of unchecked power. Trump, Musk and the MAGA movement are not just political opponents, they are enemies of constitutional governance. Their goal is to replace democracy with a strongman regime, where dissent is crushed, elections are meaningless and violence is normalized.

The only way to stop this is by standing with each other, voting in overwhelming numbers to reject MAGA extremism and holding enablers like Musk accountable. Now is the time when we must begin preparing for the worst, because if Trump gets a third term, America as we know it will not survive. The warning signs are clear. Will we act before it’s too late?