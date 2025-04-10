Florida teacher loses job for using student’s preferred name

(Screenshot from Change.org)

A Brevard County teacher will not have her contract renewed for the upcoming school year after the district accused her of using a student’s preferred name without parental permission.

The school district says the act directly violates the Parental Rights in Education law that was passed in 2023, prohibiting teachers from calling students by any name other than their legal, given name without written parental consent.

Brevard Public Schools released a statement revealing that they would not be renewing the teacher’s contract for the 2025-26 school year saying, “Brevard Public Schools (BPS) was made aware that a teacher at Satellite High School had been referring to a student by a name other than their legal name, without parental permission when the parent reached out to us. This directly violates state law and the district’s standardized process for written parental consent.

“BPS supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed,” the statement continued. “After the accusation was made, the district conducted a detailed investigation. Based on the teacher’s own admission that she knowingly did not comply with state statute she received a letter of reprimand. Teachers, like all employees, are expected to follow the law.

BPS stated that Melissa Calhoun, the AP Literature teacher at Satellite High School at the center of the controversy, is currently working under a 10-month contract that expires in May.

“Since the state will be reviewing her teaching certificate based on these actions, the district decided not to renew the annual contract until the issue is resolved with the state,” BPS stated. “At BPS our focus is on education — teachers are here to teach and support students academically. Our job is to work in partnership with parents and guardians to ensure student success.”

Students, families and colleagues have all come out in support of Calhoun. A Change.org petition was created in an effort to reinstate the teacher, flooded with comments from students and their parents.

The petition has now garnered more than 10,000 verified signatures since its upload late April 8.

Many of the comments reflect Calhoun’s impact on her Satellite community as a teacher of nearly 12 years.

“She is genuine. She respects her students, cares for them, and always wants them to succeed. She goes above and beyond to make them feel proud of themselves and feel capable of accomplishments. As a parent of her former students, I can say she pushes for excellence, teaches critical thinking, and in the process instills lessons that have lasted past middle school and high school. Her connection and care for this community is amazing. Teachers, good ones, should be held as heroes, not dismissed. Ms Calhoun is absolutely one of the best and Satellite High School is a better place with her teaching.” said one commenter.

At a recent BPS school board meeting, Kristine Staniec who identified herself as a parent of a student in the district, as well as a colleague of Calhoun’s, spoke out in the teacher’s defense.

“There was no harm, no threat to safety, no malicious intent,” she said. “Just a teacher trying to connect with a student, and for that, her contract was not renewed despite her strong dedication and years of service. I ask you, how can we justify this?”

The media specialist continued saying, “The teacher made a difference in her classroom and in the lives of our students, including my own child. She deserved more than a quiet exit. She deserved fairness, context and compassion.”