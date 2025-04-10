Watermark Out News Issue 32.08: License and Presentation

License and Presentation: The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship. Winter Pride becomes nonprofit. Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.

ARAB & QUEER | Page 08

Queers for Palestine fight for acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community.



READING RAINBOW | Page 10

Largo stands by library’s LGBTQ+ content after Republican attack.



THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17

The BLOC is where Black lesbians find community, healing and joy.



LICENSE AND PRESENTATION | Page 19

The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship.



DIVE IN | Page 27

Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.



“HAIR” TODAY, GONE TOMORROW? | Page 29

American Stage presents “Hair” as Park fundraising continues.



