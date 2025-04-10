Watermark Out News Issue 32.08: License and Presentation

License and Presentation: The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship. Winter Pride becomes nonprofit. Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.
ARAB & QUEER | Page 08
Queers for Palestine fight for acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community.
READING RAINBOW | Page 10
Largo stands by library’s LGBTQ+ content after Republican attack.
THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
The BLOC is where Black lesbians find community, healing and joy.
LICENSE AND PRESENTATION | Page 19
The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship.
DIVE IN | Page 27
Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.
“HAIR” TODAY, GONE TOMORROW? | Page 29
American Stage presents “Hair” as Park fundraising continues.
See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!
Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!
Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!