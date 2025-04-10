Digital Publications

Watermark Out News Issue 32.08: License and Presentation

By Caitlin Sause

License and Presentation: The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship. Winter Pride becomes nonprofit. Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.

ARAB & QUEER | Page 08
Queers for Palestine fight for acceptance in the LGBTQ+ community.

READING RAINBOW | Page 10
Largo stands by library’s LGBTQ+ content after Republican attack.

THE GOOD PAGE | Page 17
The BLOC is where Black lesbians find community, healing and joy.

LICENSE AND PRESENTATION | Page 19
The fight against anti-trans ID policies and the power of allyship.

DIVE IN | Page 27
Florida Film Festival returns for 34th outing.

“HAIR” TODAY, GONE TOMORROW? | Page 29
American Stage presents “Hair” as Park fundraising continues.

See our Flip-through above for local advertisers in your community!

Find our Issue on Newsstands Now!

Looking for a print copy?
Click here to find a distribution site nearest you!

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More in Digital Publications

See More
See More