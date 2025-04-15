420 Pinups to celebrate burlesque, drag and cannabis at Coastal Creative in St. Pete

(Graphic courtesy 420 Pinups)

ST. PETERSBURG | Coastal Creative will heat up with the 420 Pinups Burlesque extravaganza on April 20, a celebration of cannabis culture, unapologetic burlesque and immersive art that embraces the power of self-expression and community.

Created by visionary Sunnie Rizzolo (SuicideGirls), this event is more than just a themed show. It celebrates freedom, fluidity and love in all its forms.

“I’ve always been an advocate for normalizing cannabis,” Rizzolo shares. “My brand, 420 Pinups, has been about bringing like-minded, open-hearted people together. Adding burlesque and performance art was the next natural step in creating a space for us to fully express ourselves.”

Hosted by the dynamic trio of Maud Merlot, Torie Spice and Sunnie Sunshine, the night promises an all-inclusive lineup of local legends and out-of-town stars, including aerialists, drag performers, sultry striptease and circus-style spectacles. Entertainers include Katie James Burlesque, Adriana Sparkle, Fire Daddy Flow and Miss Vee Aerial Kitten.

“I’ve gathered some of the most talented, empowering, and boundary-pushing babes I know to come together and celebrate cannabis and sensuality in all its forms,” says Rizzolo.

But the 420 Pinups experience isn’t just about the stage — it’s about creating an entire world where authenticity is celebrated. The vibrant cocktail hour starts with stilt walkers, LED performers, live body painting, henna artists, tarot readings and cannabis-inspired treats. The venue transforms into a glowing art installation and the energy is pure acceptance.

“It’s not your typical sexy show,” Rizzolo explains. “This is a bold statement that we, as individuals and as a community, are in control of our sexuality and our voices.”

This night celebrates everything the LGBTQ+ community holds dear — freedom, love, connection and self-expression.

“It’s more than a show. It’s a space where you’re guaranteed to make new friends and connect with others who are open, authentic and accepting,” Rizzolo says. “I’ve intentionally curated a community where all identities, all bodies and all backgrounds are welcomed.”

Whether you’re coming to slay in your best drag look or just rocking a vibe authentically you, the 420 Pinups extravaganza is an inclusive and welcoming event for everyone. Feathers, fringe and sparkles are strongly encouraged — come as you are, or let your creativity run wild with green-and-black glitter or vintage glam.

While cannabis is a theme, the focus is on celebration, not consumption. There is no smoking inside, but you’ll find cannabis-inspired cocktails, mocktails and a wealth of art installations to spark your imagination. As Rizzolo says, “This isn’t just about cannabis; it’s about celebrating who we are — bold, free and without shame.”

Looking ahead, Rizzolo has big plans for the future of 420 Pinups. “We’ve got big things coming up, and you just might see us in your city before you know it!”

At its heart, the 420 Pinups Burlesque event is a night dedicated to empowerment, connection, and unapologetic celebration of cannabis and sensuality in all its forms. Whether you’re a burlesque aficionado, a canna-curious first-timer, or just looking to shake up your Easter Sunday with a vibrant, inclusive and unique experience, this show is for you.

As Rizzolo puts it best: “This show is truly made for anyone who is open-minded, accepting, supports empowering people, and is ready for something fun and unique.”

The 420 Pinups Burlesque will be held April 20 at 7 p.m. at Coastal Creative, located at 2201 1st Ave. S. in St. Petersburg. Learn more about the group at 420Pinups.com and get your tickets to their burlesque event here.