Barbra Banda and Marta named among the best of the year by FIFPRO

Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda (L) and Marta were among the soccer players to win a 2024 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 trophy. (Photo courtesy FIFPRO)

ORLANDO | Orlando Pride’s Barbra Banda and Marta Vieira da Silva, known mononymously as Marta, were awarded the 2024 FIFPRO Women’s World 11 trophy April 14. The award recognizes the best soccer players around the world.

The FIFPRO World 11 trophy is based on performance from August 2023 to August 2024 and includes the best three midfielders, three forwards, three defenders, goalkeeper and the final spot, which is the best outfield player, who has garnered the highest number of votes. Banda and Marta received World 11’s best forwards for 2024. In total, this year’s cycle garnered a record-breaking 7,000 voters in the women’s division.

The trade union, FIFPRO, recognizes 65,000 professional soccer players worldwide and defends their rights to ensure players are internationally represented, protected and safe in their careers. They operate on a global scale through a network of local player associations. The World 11 is the only global player award decided exclusively by soccer players, according to FIFPRO’s website.

Banda makes history as the first African player to make the Women’s World 11, and she hopes other Africans are inspired by her win.

“This means a lot to me and the entire team because all these achievements come through the team, the hard working and everyone who is involved,” Banda said in a statement. “I feel so inspired, you know, being voted by fellow players. It means a lot for me being recognized by them.

“This all goes to all the Africans around the world,” Banda concluded.

Marta has now won the World 11 award five times.

“We couldn’t do this one without you!” Marta said to her team when receiving her trophy.

“Each individual trophy is an elegant representation of the number ‘1’, symbolizing that each player is, in the eyes of their peers, the best in their position on the pitch,” FIFPRO said on their website. “When all 11 trophies come together, they form a larger prize representing the entire World 11—celebrating the power of the team.”

The Orlando Pride took to Facebook to celebrate with the winning pair.

“Two of the best in the world, chosen by their peers around the world,” Orlando Pride wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations Barbra and Marta on being named to the 2024 FIFPRO #World11.”