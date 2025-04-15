Dining Out for Life Tampa Bay marks 20 years April 24

TAMPA | Dining Out for Life Tampa Bay will return for its 20th year on April 24, benefitting Empath Partners in Care’s work throughout Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

DOFL raises funds for community-based organizations serving those living with or affected by HIV nationwide. EPIC focuses on empowering and supporting individuals living with or impacted by HIV, STIs and other STDs.

Their work includes primary and pharmacy care, housing and medical case management, counseling, financial assistance, day center support, education, LGBTQ+ services and free HIV testing.

“This year, restaurants from Tampa, Gulfport, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, and Dunedin will participate by offering dine-in, outdoor seating, takeout, and delivery options,” DOFL advises. Over 20 participating locations will offer a wide choice of cuisine; including breakfast, sushi, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, cocktails and more. Each will donate 15-25% of their proceeds to the organization.

Some restaurants and bars will participate in the fundraiser all day, while others have set hours. Locations include regional staples like Dunedin Smokehouse, Stella’s, Salty Nun, Funky Flamingo, Enigma and The Dog Bar. A full list of vendors and the times they will participate is available at DOFL’s website.

“It’s an incredible honor to celebrate 20 years of Dining Out For Life in Tampa Bay,” says EPIC President Joy Winheim.

“Dining Out For Life is more than a meal—it’s a powerful reminder that our community shows up with love, compassion, and unwavering support for those affected by HIV/AIDS,” she continues. “Every meal shared helps us provide life-changing care, and every person who participates is part of something truly meaningful.”

This year’s event is presented by NPS Pharmacy, along with other l ocal sponsors such as Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, BayCare, and the Pinellas Community Foundation. Read more below:

Dining Out For Life Tampa Bay will be held April 24 with various participating restaurants. For more information, including how to participate or become a sponsor, visit DineTB.org. For more information about EPIC, visit MyEPIC.org.